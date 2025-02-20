Insider Reveals Surprising News on Jaguars WR Christian Kirk
The Jacksonville Jaguars may need to overhaul their pass-catching weapons this offseason, as it's about time they start making a concerted effort to make things as easy as possible for Trevor Lawrence.
The Jaguars do have some cap room to play with in free agency, so they could potentially make a signing thing. They could also utilize a deep wide receiver pool in the NFL Draft to pick up another playmaker.
But what about the pieces on their own roster?
Well, Jacksonville has Brian Thomas Jr. and then a whole lot of question marks at the wide receiver position. Christian Kirk has widely been viewed as a cut candidate, and Gabe Davis was a major disappointment during his debut campaign with the Jaguars.
Or could the Jaguars actually find some value in a potential trade for Kirk?
ESPN's Dan Graziano seems to think that Kirk could actually have some trade value, and while he feels the chances of Kirk being cut are at 75 percent, he also surmises that Jacksonville may be able to salvage an asset out of the 28-year-old.
"One other thing to watch: The Kirk contract is reasonable enough that the Jaguars might be able to get something for him in a trade if he's healthy," Graziano wrote.
Of course, the question is, what exactly would Jacksonville be able to get in return? Chances are, it probably wouldn't be anything better than a Day 3 pick. And that's not an indictment on Kirk's skill level, because he's a good receiver. Instead, it's due to his lack of durability.
Over the past couple of seasons, the former second-round pick has played in a combined 20 games. He appeared in just eight contests in 2024, and as a matter of cat, the Jaguars reportedly had a trade lined up for him back at the deadline until he broke his collarbone, nixing the deal.
During his time on the field this past year, Kirk logged 27 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown in what was, quite easily, the least productive campaign of his career.
However, as recently as 2022, Kirk hauled in 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight scores. Perhaps not so coincidentally, that was his latst healthy season.
