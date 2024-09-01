Most Important Jaguars in 2024: Key Skill Player Makes Debut at No. 7
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8, beginning the 17-week campaign to make up for the mistakes of the 2023 season.
For the Jaguars to turn their 2024 season into a successful one, the franchise will be leaning on a core group of players. Among the most important players are the ones at key positions, new additions at struggling spots, and more.
So, who are the 10 Jaguars who will determine what kind of season Jacksonville has this year? We break down No. 7 below.
No. 7: Travis Etienne
Arguably the most explosive and dynamic weapon the Jaguars have had on offense since the prime days of Maurice Jones-Drew, Travis Etienne has proved his worth in the Jaguars' offense over the last two seasons.
Etienne finished 2023 with 1,008 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns, while also catching 58 passes for 476 yards and a touchdown.
Etienne posted at least two rushing touchdowns in three straight games from Week 5 to Week 7. He became the first player in franchise history to record multiple rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games in a season.
Etienne recorded 1,484 scrimmage yards in 2023, joining Maurice Jones-Drew as the only Jaguars to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards in their first two active NFL seasons. Etienne is the third player in Jaguars history to record 1,300 scrimmage yards in consecutive seasons.
Now, Etienne is set to take a potentially larger piece of the passing game after receiving praise from the offensive staff and quarterback Trevor Lawrence for his growth as a pass-catcher during camp. For the Jaguars' offense to stay ahead of schedule and out of must-pass situations, they will need Etienne to have his best year yet.
"He's been very productive in the two years he's played for us. I think too, a guy like Travis -- I would never put a ceiling on what he's capable of," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said in July.
"He's got a skill set as a receiving running back. I think there's going to be growth in his understanding of the run game and what we're trying to accomplish. I think we can put him in a lot of good situations to be able to maximize his value to our offense.”
