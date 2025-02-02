REPORT: One Free Agent the Jaguars Must Consider Signing
The ripple effects of the Jacksonville Jaguars' dismal season were felt immediately as former head coach Doug Pederson was fired and replaced by Liam Coen soon after. The move has set the tone for the offseason and Coen's first regular season with the team.
The Jaguars have produced subpar results over the last two seasons under Pederson and undoubtedly needed a change on multiple levels throughout the organization. They have made the changes at head coach and quarterback and must also change the rest of the roster.
After an eventful coaching search and interview process, the Jaguars will now entrust Coen with getting the most out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Still, many believe the Jaguars could prioritize their defense this season, as the unit suffered many injuries and struggled for much of the season.
Jodan Dajani of CBS Sports released his list of one free agent every team must consider this offseason. He suggested the Jaguars consider signing veteran cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
Samuels is not necessarily one of the best at his position in the league, but he is unquestionably a quality cornerback in the NFL. He would be a solid addition to whatever team he joins in free agency.
However, the Jaguars could use a talent like Samuels in their defensive backfield.
"It wasn't long ago when Asante Samuel Jr. picked off Trevor Lawrence three times in the first half of that memorable playoff game," Dajani said. "Imagine him joining the Jags this offseason. Jacksonville certainly needs to upgrade the secondary, and Samuel could be an option. He recorded at least 11 passes defensed in his first three NFL seasons and two interceptions in each of those first three years as well. A shoulder injury held him to just four games played in 2024, but he's set to cash in."
Samuels' dad was one of the best cornerbacks in the league when he played, and the two have uncanny similarities. However, the younger Samuels knows how to play the game much quieter than his father.
Regardless, the Jaguars signing Samuels and potentially still signing one of the top defensive players in the draft could help turn things around quickly in Jacksonville.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.