REPORT: Aaron Glenn is a Fit in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching search just sped up much quicker than anyone expected after the Detroit Lions lost to the Washington Commanders. Over the past few weeks, the Jaguars have been linked to Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
The fact that both coaches were in the middle of the playoffs delayed the interview process somewhat, but now that the Lions have been eliminated, the process of potentially hiring one of their coordinators has become much easier.
Jason Katz of Pro Football Network recently listed the best landing spots for Glenn, who already has multiple teams vying for his services. However, Jacksonville arguably gives him the best situation to become a head coach.
"As a defensive coach, Glenn could approach potential opportunities in two ways," Katz said. "He could look for a better team on the offensive side of the ball, trusting his abilities to turn a mediocre or worse defense into an imposing unit. Or, he could gravitate toward what he knows and trust the rest of his staff to figure out the offensive side of things. The Jacksonville Jaguars job would be the latter.
"Although the Jaguars struggled defensively in 2024, it wasn’t due to a lack of talent. The Jaguars blitzed at the lowest rate in 2024 (14%), entrusting a highly paid defensive line led by Josh Allen-Hines, Travon Walker, and Arik Armstead to produce. However, the Jaguars ranked 28th in sacks (34) and 27th in pressure rate (29.4%). Even if you look at dropbacks without a blitz, the Jaguars ranked 28th in non-blitz pressure rate (27.3%). Perhaps these players aren’t as good as their contracts suggest. The more probable scenario is that they need a coach who can better maximize their abilities."
Jacksonville undoubtedly needs a roster overhaul, but with one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and free agency, the Jaguars have assets that could set their next head coach up for success.
The Jaguars head coaching position may be the best situation available for a head coach to walk into, but it is still a challenging position for various reasons. Whether it is Glenn or someone else, the Jaguars must find the right man for the job.
