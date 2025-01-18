2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Get Their Guy in Latest Mock
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the offseason with many unknowns at multiple spots on their team, including head coach. However, the Jaguars' deficiencies are much deeper than just at head coach or any one position group in particular.
However, the Jaguars undoubtedly need to add talent at multiple positions on both sides of the ball, as the Jaguars' roster is one of the most flawed in the National Football League. After spending big money last offseason, only to go 4-13, the Jaguars need plenty of help and in more ways than one.
For the second half of the season, most of the focus surrounding the Jaguars has been about their plans for the future, as this season was all but over relatively early for Jacksonville. Most of the projections and mock drafts for the Jaguars have centered around them selecting Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Jason McIntyre of FOX Sports released his latest mock draft with picks for each NFL team in the upcoming NFL Draft. Although the Jaguars fell a few spots in the draft following late season wins, McIntyre still believes the Jaguars will land Hunter, the pick most agree is the best fit for them.
"This rotten secondary could get a big-time playmaker, who probably flashes a few times on offense, too," McIntyre said. "Might even overtake Trevor Lawrence as the team’s most popular player in a year."
The Jaguars have much work to do this summer, as they must find and make the necessary changes to every aspect of the team, as changes are desperately needed. Jacksonville has struggled for most of the previous two seasons and after firing former head coach Doug Pederson, the next best thing to change is the roster itself.
While the Jaguars have many more holes than Hunter can fill, the fact that he plays two positions make him even more of an asset to a Jaguars team in need of talented players. Hunter may play more defense than offense in the NFL, but he would likely still be one of the better players on a weak Jaguars' roster.
Time will tell what the Jaguars decide to do, but they must do something different to achieve different results.
