REPORT: Final Nail in Jaguars' Season is on the Way
While the Jacksonville Jaguars have been historically bad at specific points this season, they still technically have not been eliminated from the postseason. However, Zach Goodall of Yahoo Sports noted that the Jaguars will face their first shot of being officially mathematically eliminated from this season's playoffs.
The Jaguars have played so poorly from the start of the season that the playoffs have long been an afterthought for the team, but they are technically still in the running. The Jaguars have been a failure this season on many different fronts, but they played well against multiple playoff teams, making their ineptitude more frustrating for those in and around the organization.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars face their first playoff elimination scenarios of the 2024 season in Week 13," Goodall said. "Sitting at 2-9 and in last place in the AFC South, a loss to the Houston Texans (7-5) on Sunday would knock Jacksonville out of its divisional running, per NFLplayoffscenarios.com.
"Further, the Jaguars would be eliminated from postseason contention by losing paired with the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) and Denver Broncos (7-5) both winning or tying their Week 13 matchups, against the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) and Cleveland Browns (3-8), respectively. The Jaguars were the first team locked out of a No. 1 playoff seed this season when the final whistle blew in their 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions (10-1) in Week 11."
The Jaguars return to the field on Sunday after having the last week off. However, their most recent game was one of the worst performances of any team in NFL history.
The Jaguars entered the season hopeful for a playoff berth, but their 0-4 start quickly dashed those hopes. Jacksonville suffered numerous injuries but looked like a long shot to make the playoffs, even when healthy.
With the offseason right around the corner and the Jaguars likely to have one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, Jaguars owner Shad Khan has every right to completely tear down the current roster and rebuild as he sees fit.
The Jaguars roster, as constructed, is not made to be competitive moving forward. The Jaguars must take a deep look within this offseason and clean house.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.