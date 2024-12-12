REPORT: How Jaguars' Matchup vs. Jets Could Get Ugly
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled to do much of anything right this season. However, after entering their matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars were able to play a solid game of football and walk away with the victory.
Jacksonville's season was over before it began, as the Jaguars started off 1-5, dooming any realistic chance they had at making the playoffs this season. Still, the Jaguars have played well over the last few weeks for the most part, they had just been unable to secure a win.
However, they put it all together on Sunday on the road against the Titans, securing their third win of the season. It was a win the Jaguars needed after losing five games in a row.
After seeing so many things go wrong this season, the Jaguars were on cloud nine after beating the Titans. It was a huge win for a team that has not had many things go their way this season.
Unfortunately, Bill Bender of The Sporting News believes that will be as good as the far vibes go for the Jaguars. He predicts the Jets to win by a score of 17-13, which would mark the eighth time this season the Jaguars lost by six points or less.
“This could be the ugliest game of the week between teams already looking to next year,” Bender said. “The Jaguars will stick with a high-percentage passing game to avoid turnovers from Mac Jones. Aaron Rodgers has five TDs and one interception in his past three games. We trust him a little more in this matchup. New York wins a defensive struggle on the road.”
The Jaguars have a challenging Jets team that is hungry for a win and has a better team on paper. However, as the Jaguars showed last week, games in the National Football League are not won and lost on paper, which gives the Jaguars a chance on any given Sunday.
That includes this Sunday at home against Roders, Adams and the rest of the Jets. It will be up to the Jaguars to show the have learned their lessons during this difficult season, and have finally learned how to win.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.