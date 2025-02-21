REPORT: Jaguars Finally Add Protection for Trevor Lawrence in Latest Mock
The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired a new head coach, replaced both coordinators and will soon hire their next general manager. Jaguars owner Shad Khan appears determined to change the losing culture and narrative surrounding it. He hopes the addition of Liam Coen as the team's head coach will be the first of many moves to help turn things around in Jacksonville.
However, their roster is just as critical, if not more critical, than any changes to front-office positions, as the players on the field ultimately decide which teams win and lose on Sundays. Jacksonville has one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. Moving forward, it must make several additions and subtractions to become a competitive team.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his most updated mock draft, including picks for every team in the first round of the upcoming draft. After trading away arguably their best lineman midseason to ensure a return on their investment, Rolfe believes the Jaguars will use one of the top picks in the NFL Draft to find a starting offensive lineman for Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars traded away their starting left tackle, Cam Robinson, last season, and Will Campbell would be the natural replacement for 2025. They finished the season ranked 21st in our OL+ metric, making it tough for Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones to find any consistency with the passing game," Rolfe said."
"Campbell would be an asset in both the run and pass game and immediately boost the offensive line’s level. He’s explosive off the ball, with strong hands and the athleticism to handle quick edge rushers. His tape speaks for itself as one of the top tackles in the class — don’t let arm-length concerns overshadow his elite skill set."
The Jaguars made the right decision by firing former head coach Doug Pederson and former general manager Trent Baalke. While Baalke unquestionably deserved to be fired, Pederson could only do so much with the roster he was given. The Jaguars could have won many of the games they lost this past season with better coaching, but a better roster would have helped them even more.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.