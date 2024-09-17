Are Titans Next Team Make QB Change?
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are reacting to the news of the Carolina Panthers benching last year's No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young after two games.
The Panthers have been blown out in their first two games and Young hasn't looked the part of a former No. 1 overall pick, which led new head coach Dave Canales to turn to veteran Andy Dalton.
The Titans, like the Panthers, are 0-2 with a second-year quarterback struggling to start the season. Could that mean that Levis is the next quarterback on the hot seat?
We saw coach Brian Callahan visibly upset with Levis after his ill-advised fumble in the red zone against the New York Jets in Week 2, which could have revealed some tension between the two. While Callahan praised Levis for his performance beyond the fumble, this isn't the first time turnovers have cost the Titans this season.
In Week 1, Levis threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter on a very poor throw, which led to the Titans giving up a 17-point lead in a loss to the Chicago Bears.
Levis has a turnover problem, but he has also shown flashes of promise aside from that. In his first two games, Levis has completed 63.3 percent of his passes, which is a step in the right direction from his rookie year. However, his 319 passing yards rank 26th in the NFL, which is a stat he should want to improve upon.
Young was on a far worse path than Levis, throwing for 245 yards in two games, including just 84 in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also hasn't thrown a touchdown, but he also has three interceptions.
The Titans want to give Levis every opportunity they can to succeed until they know whether he is the future franchise quarterback or not, so it would take a lot for Callahan and the coaching staff to bench him.
Even though a capable veteran in Mason Rudolph is waiting in the wings, Levis projects to still be the Titans quarterback.
