REPORT: Jaguars Defensive Star Rated as League's Best in Week 2

Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen is one of the very best edge rushers in the league. He proved that again in Week 2's contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael France

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) walks in to be interviewed after a combined NFL football training camp session between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) walks in to be interviewed after a combined NFL football training camp session between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns was lackluster in just about every facet of the game. The home opener was a big let down.

Both sides of the ball struggled, but if there was a standout in the game for the Jaguars is was edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen, who notched a sack and four total tackles in the contest.

A lot of what Hines-Allen does doesn't show up on the stat sheet -- his presence alone draws attention from much of the offense. Even then, he gets great penetration as well as containment on the edge.

Pro Football Focus graded Hines-Allen as the No. 1 edge rusher in Week 2, with a grade of 92.1.

Behind him were the Arizona Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck (91.9), the Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson (90.9; an indomitable performance with 4.5 sacks against Tampa Bay), and Buffalo's Von Miller (90.7) among others.

Hines-Allen is likely the consensus pick for most valuable player on the Jaguars' defense. His ability against the run off the edge and as a pass rusher is severely underrated in a league full of big-name edge rushers.

Hines-Allen did not receive the recognition deserved when he tallied 17.5 sacks last season.

Our John Shipley rated Hines-Allen the No. 2 most important Jaguars player, only behind franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"Josh Hines-Allen has already proven himself as one of the NFL's true premier pass-rushers," Shipley wrote. "Last year's 17.5-sack campaign, which broke the franchise record for single-season sacks, put his name on the map nationally, but it was merely the peak so far in what has already been a dominant career. To put it into context just how impressive Hines-Allen was in 2023, look no further than this: Hines-Allen's 17.5 sacks made up 43.75 percent of the Jaguars' entire sack total in 2023.

"No other player in football accounted for more of his team's sack total, and Hines-Allen did this while playing with a 10-sack player in Travon Walker. In short, there is no player more important to the Jaguars' pass-rush than Hines-Allen. If the Jaguars are going to get after the quarterback, then it is going to come via Hines-Allen."

