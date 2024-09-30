REPORT: Jaguars to Make Drastic Changes Soon?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 0-4 start is about as disastrous as it gets in the NFL. No vision, no direction, no coherence. They dropped three winnable games, two of which they had momentum and a lead (of those two, a lead in the final minutes), and another that was an utter embarrassment.
Perhaps all four have been utterly embarassing for owner Shad Khan, who proclaimed this to be the best team in franchise history. Can one blame him? Khan is one of the biggest investors in the NFL and the returns have been dismal at best.
It might be enough for Khan to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
The Washington Post's Jason La Canfora wrote that the gossip from reputable NFL sources points to the end of the Pederson era in Duval.
"Many of the same well-connected executives who predicted Matt Rhule’s early exit from Carolina, Nathaniel Hackett not making it through a single season in Denver and Frank Reich being the latest fall guy for the Panthers are increasingly convinced that the Jaguars will be shaking up their coaching and/or front-office ranks in the coming weeks," La Canfora wrote. "They also wonder if the Dallas Cowboys could join them. It would be rare for Dallas owner Jerry Jones to make a major in-season move, counter to how he tends to operate. There is much more agreement on the possibility of Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson and General Manager Trent Baalke being in peril."
An anonymous NFL general manager told La Canfora that they believed Pederson would be the first head coach fired. This was before the Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans.
"After what I saw Monday night [in a 47-10 loss at Buffalo], it’s over," the general manager said. "It’s just a matter of time now. The quarterback hasn’t looked right since they made the playoffs [in 2022], Doug’s offense is terrible, and the defensive coordinator [Ryan Nielsen, hired in January] looks totally in over his head. That’s a bad football team. And Trent took Travon Walker [first overall in 2022] instead of [Aidan] Hutchinson. You hate to say it, but that’s the kind of stuff that gets people fired.”
Khan said that this team was in "win now" mode at the beginning of the season. At 0-4, they are mathematically out of the race for the NFL Playoffs. Pederson's days may very well be numbered in Duval.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE