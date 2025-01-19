REPORT: Jaguars Veteran Wants Changed Role in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to improve their defense this offseason for next year, as they have key pieces to their team on the line. However, just because there is experience, does not mean it will carry over. For veteran Arik Armstead, 2025 is the year to step it up.
A 10 year veteran, Armstead saw his production take a step back with the Jaguars in 2024-25. After getting released by the San Fransisco 49ers, Armstead signed a three year deal with Jacksonville, but year one was not all that impressive given the numbers he typically provides.
On the season, Armstead played in all 17 games for Jacksonville, with 29 total tackles, 21 being solos, two quarterback sacks, three passes defender and 5.5 stuffs, Armstead's production took a step back from a year prior in San Fransisco.
Only starting in one game on the season, the first time that has happened since his rookie campaign back in 2015, Armstead has goals for himself and the rest of the Jaguars defensive roster going into the new season.
"When I look back, look at the film for me, I haven't not started in a long time," Armstead said, per the Florida Times-Union. "It was a position change for me. Next year [I] got a lot planned, so I'll just leave it at that."
Armsteads change of position could have thrown him off defensively for the Jaguars, but as for 2025, he plans on returning to a more comfortable spot on the line.
I'm gonna move back inside next year. That's gonna be my plan. That was what I wanted to do this season as well, too,” Armstead said. “There's situations that you have to deal with in this league. I’m gonna switch back inside, which was what I wanted to do this season, and I'm gonna be back playing to an elite player that I know I can be.”
Luckily for Jacksonville, Armstead was a consistent piece for the defensive coordinator to pencil in for game day. Whether the outcome being on the decline or not, any team would gladly take a decade veteran to improve the team, knowing they don't need as much supervision to succeed.
Hopefully, for both the Jaguars and Armstead, Armstead will go back to playing at a level that he feels comfortable at and that improves his numbers from the season before. Jacksonville is going to need him, as the outlook into 2025 currently looks gloomy.