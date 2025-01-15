REPORT: Should Jaguars Consider Mike McCarthy?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still searching for their next head coach after firing former head coach Doug Pederson last week. The last two seasons have been filled with losing for the Jaguars, as they have repeatedly found ways to lose winnable games over the past two seasons.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan decided to make a change at head coach and must now find the right person to fill the void. While there were already plenty of options available, another legitimate option was added to the mix when the Dallas Cowboys decided to part ways with Mike McCarthy.
Bryan Murphy of The Sporting News recently analyzed which of the available teams would be a viable option for McCarthy's hire after his departure from Dallas. He listed the Jaguars as a team to monitor.
"The Jaguars fired Doug Pederson after a disastrous 2024 campaign," Murphy said. "Jacksonville was expected to take another step forward under Trevor Lawrence and compete again for the AFC South title, but instead, the Jags posted a 4-13 record, missing the postseason and going in the wrong direction as a club.
"Between Lawrence, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and defensive line pieces Josh Hines-Allen and Trayvon Walker, there are building blocks in place for a new head coach. Plus, the AFC South is a tumultuous division and is regarded as one of the weaker ones in the league. McCarthy does not have any specific ties to the organization, but getting to work with the high-upside offense is the selling point in Jacksonville."
Jaguars' general manager Trent Baalke explained how the Jaguars plan to handle the interview process.
“We’re going to move quickly to get some people lined up to talk to," Baalke said. "How long that process takes? I think Shad [Khan] mentioned, it’s going to take as long as it takes to identify the right individual. Is that one interview, is that two interviews? I think we’re going to do our due diligence and be very thorough in this process.”
After years of subpar play and subpar coaching, the Jaguars cannot afford to get this head coaching hire wrong, nor can they afford not to pull in a successful draft haul.
