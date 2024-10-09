REPORT: What Did We Learn From Jaguars' First Win?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their first win of the season, which they desperately needed. The Jaguars look to win two games in a row as they play multiple games at home over the next few weeks. The Jaguars have a chance to go on a run over the next few weeks and make up for a few of the four losses on their record.
NFL national insider Jeff Howe shared a few of his takeaways from the Jaguars’ first win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. He noted that the Jaguars were determined to get a win by any means necessary.
“Style points be damned. The Jaguars aren’t in a position to apologize for any type of win at this stage,” Howe said. “They were the last team to claim a victory this season, holding off backup [Joe] Flacco and surviving a late collapse in front of their home crowd.
Lawrence, on his 25th birthday, easily played his best game of 2024, and he guided the Jaguars to a game-winning field goal in the final minute. Lawrence badly needed this after the rocky start.”
Howe noted that while a struggling Lawrence needed the win, so did Jaguars coach Doug Pederson. Although Pederson is one of the more well-respected coaches in the league, the Jaguars’ skid was reaching a boiling point.
“So, too, did Doug Pederson and a coaching staff that has come under fire due to a mistake-filled opening month that too often resembled the late collapse in 2023,” Howe said. “While it’d be foolish to ignore the fact that Flacco led two touchdown drives in the final five minutes to erase a 34-20 deficit, the Jaguars needed any type of boost after a brutal early-season schedule.
“We’ve seen what this Jaguars core is capable of accomplishing when at its best, as Jacksonville went 15-5 during a 20-game stretch from 2022 to 2023. Whether that was a tease or not remains to be seen, but the Jaguars at least have some sign of life.
“If they can somehow win next week in Chicago, they’ll be favored in Week 7 against the New England Patriots with a chance to build serious momentum near the midpoint of the season. Otherwise, this would be nothing more than a feel-good moment during a season that’s got no more room for error.”
