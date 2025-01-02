Reports Linking Jaguars and Lions' Ben Johnson Continue to Resurface
With the end of the 2024 season just around the corner, the NFL is set to hit a key point its calendar: the coaching carousel.
Coaches across the league will be set to move from staff to staff and team to team over the next coming weeks and even months. And while the playoffs mean that there will have to be some sort of patience from teams with head coach vacencies, it does not stop the inevitable of hirings and firings.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the winds of potential change are the clear focus entering Week 18. Head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke both appear to be on the hot seat as a result of a wildly disappointing season.
And if the Jaguars were to move on from Pederson at the start of Black Monday, it appears more and more analysts and media members are connecting the dots on the Jaguars and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
The latest to do so? CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, who once worked the Jaguars beat in his own right. Prisco recently wrote on social media that Johnson would be a great fit for the Jaguars and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, though there may of course be a hangup in the form of Baalke.
Johnson's name continues to be tied to the potential Jaguars opening, though nothing of course can be official until the Jaguars actually have an opening.
For now, the Jaguars are still led by Pederson on the sidelines, and that isn't changing during Week 18's season finale on the road vs. the Indianapolis Colts. But there seems to be a real chance that Pederson will not remain in his post after the conclusion of the season.
And if this is the case, the Jaguars seem like the most logical landing spot for Johnson. The Chicago Bears and the Jaguars have frequently been noted as the two most likely landing spots for Johnson when looking at the open jobs this season.
Each has a talented roster and a quarterback to build around, but the Jaguars also have a brand-new facility and an owner in Shad Khan who has proven to be supportive, patient and hands-off. As things stand today, is there any reason to think the Jaguars don't have a chance at Johnson?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.