Should Jaguars Add Veteran QB Behind Trevor Lawrence?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will be brought back to life in 2025 with the long-awaited return of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the charge. That being said, the fate of backup quarterbacks Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard remains up in the air in Jacksonville.
Beathard saw no action with the Jaguars in 2024 but has been with the franchise since 2021. Playing in 13 games with Jacksonville, he did not add much to the program other than achieving 349 passing yards in 2023.
Jones filled in for Lawrence after he was sidelined for the year due to injury. In his first year in Jacksonville, Jones earned himself 1,672 passing yards in 10 games played. If Jones would have been able to lead Jacksonville to more victories, his job would likely be more secure than it is right now.
The Jaguars only won two games with Jones at the quarterback position, and given the new regime in Jacksonville with head coach Liam Coen, change has to be on the horizon. While Lawrence will likely be looking to start a majority of the games for Jacksonville in 2025, his backup needs to be addressed.
One option the Jaguars could look into for Lawrence's backup would be veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo played in one game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024 and put up a rather impressive start ahead of LA's playoff pursuit.
In his career, Garoppolo has played in 82 games with four different teams. More known for his time with the San Fransisco 49ers, Garoppolo has shown that he is still a reliable arm to have on the roster. Adding Garoppolo to the squad would provide extra depth and more insurance than both Jones and Beathard gave.
Going into his age 33-34 season, time could be ticking on Garoppolo's football career. While there is no guarantee that the veteran comes to Jacksonville, it should be an option that the franchise looks into.
If the Jaguars are serious with their pursuit of the AFC South, adding Garoppolo's playoff experience would also aid the young offense, as they all continue to find their footing in the National Football League.
