Should Massive Success of Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Impact Trent Baalke's Job?
There have been few rookies in Jacksonville Jaguars history who have made the impact Brian Thomas Jr. has.
Thomas hasn't just had a good rookie season; he has been absolutely sensational from the jump, producing like one of the NFL's best wide receivers in his very first season. To call the selection of Thomas at No. 23 in the 2024 NFL Draft a home run would be an understatement of epic poportions.
Thomas Jr. now has 80 receptions for 1,179 yards and 10 touchdowns this season and became the fourth rookie in the Super Bowl era with at least 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions, joining Odell Beckham Jr. (2014 with the New York Giants), Ja’Marr Chase (2021 with Cincinnati) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1998 with Minnesota).
Which begs the question ... should the person responsible for drafting Thomas earn some grace as a result?
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke had selected just two wide receivers in his first three drafts with the Jaguars; sixth-rounder Jalen Camp in 2021 and sixth-rounder Parker Washington in 2023. But after losing star wide receiver Calvin Ridley in free agency, the pressure was on for Baalke to find a replacement early in the 2024 NFL Draft.
After originally having the No. 17 pick, the Jaguars traded down to No. 23 and were still able to land Thomas -- along with a 2024 fifth- and 2025 third- and fourth-round picks. Looking back on the draft after almost an entire season, and it is hard to argue the Jaguars didn't have one of the best first rounds of the draft.
Not only did the Jaguars pick up several future picks in a smart and well-executed trade, but they also landed one of the top players in the entire draft and someone who has already become a top-10 receiver in the league.
Is the mere success of Thomas enough to save Baalke's job, though? With the Jaguars sitting at 4-12 despite playoff aspirations, Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson both have their fates hanging in the air. And as things stand today, the selection of Thomas is likely the best piece of ammo Baalke could have to make an argument for himself to stay.
Should the addition of Thomas actually impact whether Baalke stays or goes? It is hard to say yes considering the state of the franchise and its roster, even if Thomas looks like a true blue-chip player.
Instead, Thomas should be looked to as a peak of the Baalke era instead of the pick that ended up saving it.
