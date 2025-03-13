Sports Illustrated Hands Out Jaguars Free Agency Grades
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a busy free agency period, adding nine players to the roster in the first free agency of their new regime.
New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and EVP of football operations Tony Boselli made sure to improve the depth and starting units of a number of position groups on offense and defense.
It is clear what the Jaguars' plan for free agency was: add veteran talent who can help the Jaguars in terms of leadership and filling out the depth of the roster, all while not breaking the bank on any one singular player.
But what did the NFL world at large think about the Jaguars' dealings in free agency? Sports Illustrated has handed out grades for a number of free agency signings over the week, and they handed out a pair of grades for the Jaguars.
When it came to the Jaguars' three-year deal for center Robert Hainsey, Sports Illustrated gave the Jaguars a B grade.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t have room for Robert Hainsey to be a starter on their offensive line, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have just such an opening. On Monday, the Jaguars agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million contract with $13 million guaranteed. For Jacksonville, Hainsley fits the bill as a replacement for Mitch Morse, while also understanding new coach Liam Coen’s offense after the two worked together with the Buccaneers," Matt Verdame said.
"Hainsley, 26, has started 35 games in his career, including 34 straight between 2022 to ’23. Now with the Jaguars, he’ll get another opportunity in the pivot for quarterback Trevor Lawrence."
When it came to the Jaguars' three-year, $30 million deal for cornerback Jourdan Lewis, Sports Illustrated gave the Jaguars a C+.
"Jacksonville added to its secondary by replacing veteran Ronald Darby with Jourdan Lewis, giving the former Dallas Cowboy a three-year, $30 million deal," Verdame said.
"Lewis, 29, played his first eight seasons with the Cowboys and has generally been a solid, if unspectacular corner. He’s never made All-Pro or earned Pro Bowl honors, but has been durable, playing at least 15 games in all but one of his seasons."
