Which Jaguars Players Could Be on Their Way Out?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a few difficult decisions this offseason, starting with firing former head coach Doug Pederson. Jaguars owner Shad Khan retained former general manager Trent Baalke after firing Pederson until it nearly cost him a second quality head coaching option, Liam Coen.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator initially declined an in-person interview. He chose to stay with the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator rather than interview for the Jaguars' head coaching position. While Baalke's presence may or may not have had something to do with Coen's refusal to interview Khan, he changed his mind. He interviewed for the position shortly after Baalke was fired, making it hard to believe Baalke's presence was not a part of the reason Coen initially declined to interview.
Although the Jaguars are still searching for their next general manager, Coen brings a sense of renewed hope to the team's fanbase. Casselberry of Yahoo Sports noted that the Jaguars have multiple ways to save money, even though it would not be much.
"Jacksonville would create $10.43 million in cap space by releasing Kirk, which seemingly makes that decision a no-brainer," Casselberry said. "With Brenton Strange moving up the depth chart at tight end, Engram is expendable and would net $5.98 million in cap savings. Though the Jaguars need receivers, releasing Reynolds would open up another $4.26 million."
The Jaguars undoubtedly need to overhaul their roster this summer, as it is not ready to compete consistently against most other teams in the league. The Jaguars have a new head coach and will soon have a new general manager to help them assemble a respectable team.
Jacksonville's new general manager and the rest of the Jaguars' front office must do a better job of putting a better product on the field. This will require them to have a solid NFL Draft and free agency period this offseason. If they can do so, there is no reason for them not to dethrone the Houston Texans as the kings of the AFC South.
The Jaguars did the right thing by firing Pederson and starting anew at the head coaching position. However, the Jaguars' coaches did not turn the ball over, consistently failed to score, and did not stop the other team from doing so. It is the players.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.