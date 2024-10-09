The Jaguars' Fascinating History in London Games
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) travel to London, England for back-to-back games and will start by facing the Chicago Bears (3-2) in Week 6 and then against the New England Patriots in Week 7. The Jaguars have a long standing relationship with playing in front of British football fans.
The inaugural London Game for the Jaguars came back in 2013 when they played at Wembley Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. It was an unfortunate 42-10 loss for the Jaguars but they have grown to be successful, holding a 6-5 record all-time in 11 games in England.
One of the highlight contests came in 2021 when Jaguars knocked off the Miami Dolphins, 23-20, with a game-winning field goal as time expired. In his rookie season, quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 319 yards and a touchdown en route to his first win as a Jaguar.
In four games in London, Lawrence has a 3-1 record, throwing for a total of 974 yards, two interceptions, and four touchdowns, one in each game.
The NFL has held London games in two different locations, Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, both home to premier soccer organizations in the country and are just 13 miles apart from each other.
The Jaguars have a 2-0 record in Tottenham's stadium which will be the location for the upcoming game against the Bears. They will then play at Wembley Stadium the following week against the Patriots where they have played many more games and are 4-5 all-time.
The next two games will mark the second-consecutive season that the Jaguars will spend two-straight weeks in the UK, not returning to the states until after October 19th.
They will have an even bigger advantage in that second game due to the team being overseas for the past week and a half, becoming accustomed to the time change and field play.
Head coach Doug Pederson is in his third year at the helm of the Jaguars organization and holds a 2-1 record in London, including winning both games last season against the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.
Pederson will seek to keep the hot streak alive as his team is in need of a pair of season-saving wins against two very beatable teams.
The experience that the Jaguars possess in London games will be a major benefit from preparation to the fan support that has grown over the past decade. Expect a great deal of teal, black, and gold in the stands for the next two Sundays.
