Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Cam Robinson Takes the No. 14 Spot
In fewer than 50 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
We will attempt to answer that question in two series. One series will begin in July, while the other will continue until Week 1.
So ... who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 14: Cam Robinson
There are few players on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster who have seen more than left tackle Cam Robinson. Since being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Robinson has entered five seasons as the Week 1 starting left tackle. The only two seasons he didn't start in Week 1 were the result of an injury in 2019 and a suspension in 2023. Otherwise, Robinson has been a reliable member of the roster over the course of several different front office regimes and offensive line coaches.
Robinson has been rewarded for his efforts, too, and is entering 2024 as one of the Jaguars' highest-paid players. Being among the highest-paid players on one of the NFL's most experienced offensive lines comes with expectations, and Robinson met them in pass pro last year. Among 40 left tackles with at least 300 snaps last year, Robinson ranked No. 11 in pass-protection blown block rate.
Robinson struggled in the running game, but he had maybe his best year as a pass blocker last season and that shouldn't go unnoticed. And considering the injuries Trevor Lawrence took behind the line a year ago, Robinson's pedigree as a pass blocker will likely give him a leg up when it comes to a potential training camp battle with Walker Little.
What 2025 holds for Robinson is currently undetermined; he is one of the team's highest-profile contract-year players alongside Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco. But entering Week 1, Robinson's status in pass protection makes him one of the team's most important players, even without a complete skill set.
