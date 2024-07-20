Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: DaVon Hamilton Makes Debut at No. 15
In a little under two months, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
We will attempt to answer that question in two series. One series will begin in July, while the other will continue until Week 1.
So ... who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 15: DaVon Hamilton
There wasn't a scarier story for the 2023 Jaguars than DaVon Hamilton. The reliable nose tackle was fresh off the best training camp of his career and looked poise for a breakout season after receiving an extension from the Jaguars, but then his entire season got derailed.
As Jaguars.com senior writer John Oehser wrote in December, "Hamilton in a very real sense is pleased to be playing in any circumstance. He developed a spinal abscess during the preseason, major infection that kept him out the first seven games of the season – and one he said could have threatened his ability to play long-term."
Hamilton played in just eight games as a result, starting two. And when Hamilton did play, he hardly looked like the force that he was just the year before.
Entering 2024, though, Hamilton looks to be back. He put back on the weight he lost during his health scare and made it through the Jaguars' entire offseason without incident.
“Much different, more like 22 than like 23 with him. The old DaVon is back and he's got great energy through phase one and two," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said ahead of the start of OTAs.
"He's excited to be back on the field, I think he's excited for his health as well. We all know that was a scary deal that he went through. But he's really worked hard to put himself in this position and just looking forward to great things and for him to get back to his old self he was a couple of years ago."
When healthy, Hamilton is legitimately disruptive. He had the best year of his career in 2022 in terms of sacks, pressures and quarterback hits and has always been a consistent run defender. As long as Hamilton truly is back to his old self on the field, then there is no question he is one of the Jaguars' most talented players.
Our top 25 list so far ...