Why Shad Khan is the Foundation Jaguars Need, Pt. 7
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a shocking 0-4 start, the faithful fans of Duval should know there is hope moving forward. And that hope comes in the form of the most important person in the organization: owner Shad Khan.
Jaguars On SI will be conducting a 10-part series over the next two weeks about Khan and what he brings to the table to stabilize the Jaguars' foundation. While the 2024 season has gotten off to a rocky start, Khan is the building block for the Jaguars to thrive off of moving into the future.
Without further ado, here is Part 7.
Bill Belichick ties
One of the biggest reasons Khan has the Jaguars set up for the future is the fact that he has the ear of arguably the greatest football mind of all time in Bill Belichick.
Some of Belichick's shine may have worn off to the public and casual fans, but there is zero doubt about the value of what his insight could bring to any team.
This isn't to say Belichick should be expected to lead the Jaguars on or off the field in the future. It is only Week 5, and the Jaguars still have a head coach and general manager employed.
But the fact that media insiders have made it clear how comfortable Khan and Belichick are with each other is a critical selling point for Khan as an owner.
"Tony Khan has a strong relationship with Bill Belichick … to the point where — so when they hired Doug Marrone full-time, they removed the interim tag [in 2017], that was largely on the advice of Bill Belichick to do it. So, Bill has had the ear of ownership in that place for a while now," SI's Albert Breer said last week.
Belichick has made some questionable moves in the past as a personnel man and with his hirings of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in the final years of his tenure as the Patriots' head coach, but that in way undoes the lifetime of knowledge, insight and accomplishments he has provided in the NFL.
Any owner who has Belichick's ear is better off for it, and Khan falls into that category.
