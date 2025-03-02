Wide Receiver Standouts from the NFL Combine for the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Indianapolis, Indiana for the NFL Scouting Combine. There was an emphasis and keen focus on the defensive side of the ball in the first two days of the combine and rightfully so. However, the way the team has approached a certain position that could see some youth instilled into it.
Jacksonville has had a big interest in wide receivers in this year's draft and that has been made evident in Indianapolis with their meetings at the position. Could this mean Tetairoa McMillan be in the running for the No. 5 overall selection? Nothing is for certain until the draft pick is turned in but with slot receiver Christian Kirk's cap number and the underwhelming play of Gabe Davis, adding another playmaker alongside Brian Thomas Jr. is going to be a priority at the moment.
This is a great time to showcase some of the standouts from Day Three of the scouting combine that featured the quality group of receivers in this year's draft.
Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel
There are two different skill sets that the Jaguars should have intrigue with: a big-bodied wide receiver with quality ball skills (Higgins) and an explosive route runner who can create separation and yards after the catch (Noel). Both players stood out with impressive performances in workouts and on-field drills.
Higgins ran a 4.47 second 40-yard dash with a 39" vertical jump and 10'05" broad jump, easing any athletic ability concerns he had coming into the combine. Noel displayed his explosiveness for the world to see, hitting 23.18 miles per hour during his 4.39-second 40 while jumping an incredible 41.5" in the vertical jump and a 11'02" broad jump. The two former Cyclone standouts made noise and boosted their stock into solid Day 2 targets.
Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomaner
It would be seemingly impossible for Jacksonville to get off of Davis' contract but the team could use him as a depth piece while a younger player takes the reins. Ayomanor resembles Davis' skill set the most in this draft class in terms of true play-style at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds.
Ayomanor played fluid with sufficient change of direction and sound straight-line speed at a 4.44-second 40. He impressed with his breaks in and out of route stems and made himself a sound Day Two option for the Jaguars.
Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals
With Kirk being a potential cap casualty, the Jaguars will be taking a closer look at some explosiveness in the slot. Royals fits that profile well with a 4.42 40 and running at a top speed of 22.55 m.p.h.
Royals was a productive playmaker for the Aggies, a profile Jacksonville will come to appreciate. He also impressed in the gauntlet drill while looking sharp and disciplined as a route runner. If Kirk is no longer with the organization, Royals would be a great target for the franchise in the middle rounds of the draft.
