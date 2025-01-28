Is Jaguars' Parker Washington Primed for Breakout in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars new head coach Liam Coen knows a thing or two about how to run an offense. Having been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator this past season, the Bucs offense was able to take down some pretty impressive teams.
Now in his role with the Jaguars, Coen will have some more real estate to play with. No shocker that Brian Thomas Jr will be the highlight for the Jaguars going into the future, especially with what he accomplished in his rookie season, but Parker Washington may be the next Jacksonville wide receiver to make his claim to fame.
Washington was drafted by Jacksonville in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, and when he bursted on the scene in year one, he seemed to be a piece to keep around. After a strong 17 game, 390 receiving yard, three touchdown season, Washington may be on the rise to help out Thomas Jr.
Catching 19 first downs for the Jaguars and averaging 12.2 yards per reception, Washington saw his game improve vastly from Year 1. In his rookie season Washington put together 132 receiving yards in 16 receptions, while also playing in nine games.
Currently listed as one of the Jaguars' top wide receivers behind Thomas Jr, Washington may have an easier way to tilt heads in 2025 then people think. In three seasons in college with Penn State, Washington recorded 1,920 receiving yards, which brought him to 640 receiving yards on average. Imagine what those numbers could do if Washington can get it going more in 2025.
Going into his age 23 season, Washington's production from Year 1 to Year 2 was encouraging, but Year 3 could tell the AFC South division that Jacksonville has more than one threat on offense. Finishing third on the team in receiving yards, Washington could easily slide into the number two role, so long as he stays healthy.
An offense with Thomas Jr, Washington, and either tight end Evan Engram or Brenton Strange, could be the movement that sends the Jaguars back to the top of the division, especially if quarterback Trevor Lawrence returns to his old ways.
