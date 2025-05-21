3 Players the Jaguars Could Send to Olympics
The NFL will be taking their talents to the global stage in 2028 as the league approved for players to join flag football when the Summer Olympics begin in Los Angeles. It is a terrific time for players and fans of the sport as football will be brought into the spotlight on the world stage albiet without offensive or defensive lineman.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be one of the many teams affected by this decision as training camp and preseason activites could be placed on hold for key players on the roster. However, this is a terrific opportunity for the Jaguars to put their cornerstones on display. While it is still four years away, let's look at three players Jacksonville could send to Los Angeles in 2028.
Travis Hunter, WR/CB
This is the perfect player to have play in the summer games. Hunter is a rare player who plays at a high level at two positions and while he will be predominantly a receiver, he will still see playing time at cornerback. In flag football, two-way ability is valuable and Hunter could provide some outstanding value here.
Team USA will consist of the league's best with the chance of a potential football version of the Dream Team. Hunter, assuming he finds success in the league over the next four years, will be a key player for the United States.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR
Team USA will need speed on their roster and they'll have plenty of options. If he continues on his current path, Thomas will be one of those sensational playmakers the United States would be hard to ignore.
Thomas had an incredible record-breaking debut season and offers plenty of potential to become one of the best wideouts in the league. It would not be a surprise to anyone if he were one of the fan favorites in 2028 to make the Team USA flag football roster or, at worst, come off the bench.
Trevor Lawrence, QB
It would be safe to assume that Team USA will have multiple passers seeing the field during the Olympics flag football tournment, or however the Internation Olympic Community will set it up. Either way, if head coach Liam Coen does the trick for Lawrence, this wouldn't come as a surprise in 2028.
Lawrence has the potential to be among the very best players at his position. High-end numbers over the next few years would place him among the best signal-callers in the league. His style of play, that being a gunslinger, would be a joy to watch with Team USA if his potential is finally reached.
