2 Jaguars Players Who Make Sense to Be Surprisingly Be Traded Before the Deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have the ability to make quite a few moves.

Most of the trade deadline chatter when it comes to the Jaguars is going to focus on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., or whether the Jaguars will add needed depth pieces on the defensive side of the ball. But what if the Jaguars are also looking to unload a few players?

With the Jaguars the clear favorites in the AFC South and a legit contender in a wide-open AFC, it stands to reason the Jaguars shouldn't want to move many, or any, of their non-Thomas Jr. contributors. With that said, what if it could help the Jaguars land ammo for a trade for a defensive lineman or defensive back? That is at least worth consdiering.

With that in mind, here are two players who I think could qualify as surprise trades from the roster who could help the Jaguars accomplish exactly that ahead of the trade deadline.

IOL Ezra Cleveland

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trading away a starting offensive lineman right after losing left tackle Anton Harrison for the year would be odd, which, of course, is why it qualifies as a surprise option. I do think there is a scenario that even with the loss of Harrison that the Jaguars could see Cleveland as expendable as he enters his final 11 regular-season games under contract with the team, in part due to the contract situation and in part due to the other linemen on the roster.

Cleveland has never really been seen as an extension candidate after this season, so trading him for value now instead of hoping to potentially get a compensatory pick for him after next year's free agency would make long-term sense. In the short-term, the Jaguars have multiple other options they could slot in at right guard and likely get similar production as they have gotten from Cleveland this season.

Wyatt Milum, the current swing tackle, is more of a guard than a tackle. Same goes for backup lineman Daniel Faalele. Add in the impending return of Patrick Mekari from injured reserve, and the Jaguars can still have solid offensive line depth without Cleveland, who could fill in for a more offensive line-needy teams. This would also give the Jaguars a chance to package picks for defensive depth or an actual swing tackle option.

CB Jourdan Lewis

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) pressures Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) as he makes the reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jourdan Lewis has been a good soldier for the Jaguars since he signed with the team in free agency last March, but there is reason to believe the Jaguars could benefit by looking to move him at the deadline. Teams are always needing cornerbacks at the deadline, and Lewis is a productive and experienced veteran who has made a lot of plays in this league. The flip side, and why this would be a surprise, is the fact the Jaguars are one of those teams that needs cornerback help as well.

The difference here is that Lewis is a nickel cornerback, and the Jaguars could sustain losing his spot on the depth chart if it means improving the other outside cornerback spot across from Travis Hunter. Jarrian Jones has been more productive from the slot than on the outside, and he would give the Jaguars more speed at nickel than Lewis is able to give them right now. They would need Montaric Brown to return to form on the outside or need to add another outside cornerback to make it work, but it makes sense.

It is a bit tough to see Lewis on the roster beyond this season so, like Cleveland, it could be a short-term move to benefit in the long-term. It would be tough to trade a leader and a captain, but it is worth considering under the right circumstances.