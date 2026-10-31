5 DTs the Jaguars Should Target at Trade Deadline After Daron Payne's Injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Count one big name off the 2026 NFL Trade market.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne reportedly suffered a serious foot injury in practice this week, and will head to injured reserve with what could be a season-ending injury. As a result, Payne will not be moved to any team at the deadline.

#Commanders standout DT Daron Payne suffered a significant foot injury today in practice that will knock him out for the foreseeable future and likely land him IR, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



Payne will undergo more evaluations tomorrow. But another tough blow for… pic.twitter.com/ENPd0FB1eV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2026

While the Jaguars have never once been officially connected in any trade interest for Payne, the productive Pro Bowler is in the middle of another productive season and would have made a ton of sense for a team like the Jaguars.

With Payne no longer an option, who are other defensive tackles worth taking a look at ahead of the trade deadline? We break down a few names below.

Philadelphia Eagles DL Moro Ojomo

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) reacts after a third-down stop against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We of course could not mention the defensive tackle position and not talk about Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. I struggle to see a scenario where the Eagles can pay him this offseason considering the bill that is due for them sometime around the corner. Stranger things have happened, perhaps, but Ojomo to me still feels more likely to be traded than to be an Eagle in 2027, no matter where he goes.

I think Ojomo is a good fit for the Jaguars from a number of perspectives. He would come with a high price tag down the road if the Jaguars hope for him to be anything other than a rental, but that is a problem they can figure out later. For now, Ojomo would help make the Jaguars a better team against the run and the pass, which is the goal above all else when it comes to a trade deadline move.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Vita Vea & A'Shawn Robinson

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman A'shawn Robinson (91) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers have two more games to play by the NFL Trade Deadline. If they drop those games they will be at 2-7 and not in great shape moving forward, even with the state of the NFC South which, well, is not great. The Buccaneers are not 2-5 right now because of their interior defensive line, with the Buccaneers having two of the more talented players who could reasonably be moved.

Vita Vea is obviously the big name, and for good reason. A Vea/DaVon Hamilton defensive tackle duo would be outrageous, and he does impact the pass-rush. He likely would cost a bit more, though, and there is his 2027 money to consider. Robinson is cheap and in the final year of his deal, but he has been productive against the run and the pass and has connections via his time with the Los Angeles Rams.

Miami Dolphins DL Zach Sieler

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have mentioned Zach Sieler before , and I still think he makes a lot of sense as long as the Jaguars are okay with the money attached to him moving forward. He is signed through the 2029 season and is 31 right now, but the Dolphins are also in a rebuilding year that would likely benefit more from having draft picks tomorrow as opposed to Sieler on another struggling team next season.

Sieler can be impactful agianst the run and pass, and he played for the Dolphins at the same time that both Anthony Campanile and Mathieu Araujo during their time in Miami. He would give the Jaguars a solid fit both in terms of scheme and need, as well as an off-field locker room leader who knows what it is supposed to look like.

Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) closes in on Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Roy Lopez is one of the more underrated defensive tackles in the NFL, and there is reason to believe he would help a team like the Jaguars quite a bit against the run. He won't attract quite as much attention from teams as a pass-rusher, but he would give the Jaguars improved depth in the middle of their defense on a cheap deal. He would give the Jaguars more bang for their buck price-wise than most other options, and a rebuilding team like the Arizona Cardinals would be unlikely to ask for all that much.