The Jaguars’ Most Likely Trade Deadline Move: Finding Reinforcements for Davon Hamilton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars should have one clear focus when it comes to the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline: replacing Davon Hamilton.

There might be no true replacement for the heart and soul of the Jaguars' run defense in Hamilton, who sustained a season-ending injury in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars already likely wanted to swing for defensive tackle help before Hamilton's injury, but they are now forced into a significantly higher place of anxiety and urgency with the deadline approaching.

Consider this from NFL's NextGenStats: The Jaguars have allowed 6.9 yards per play without DaVon Hamilton on the field this season, over 3.0 yards more than their average with him on it (3.8). They’ve specifically allowed 3.8 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per attempt without Hamilton (3.1 and 5.3 with, respectively). The Jaguars have also allowed an 18.8% explosive play rate without Hamilton, which would be the highest by any defense since at least 2016. Their 6.2% explosive play rate allowed with Hamilton would be the lowest.

In short, Hamilton is arguably the most important player to their success this year who isn't named Trevor Lawrence. With Hamilton out and the Jaguars needing reinforcements, it is clear where their trade deadline focus is set to be. That is why addressing the position is the team's most likely move going forward.

Most Likely Outcomes

All reports indicate the Jaguars are looking seriously at adding some defensive tackle help. The Jaguars reportedly were interested in Jeffery Simmons despite knowing that the Titans would not send him to another team in the AFC South. This means the Jaguars will have to look to other defensive tackles throughout the league to bolster their front, which adds an interesting question.

Do the Jaguars try to swing back and land a pass-rushing three-technique like Moro Ojomo, and then opt to let a platoon handle the loss of Hamilton? The committee option is how the Jaguars are entering Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, though that is much more out of necessity than anything else. Still, the Jaguars will get a chance on Thursday night to see what that kind of strategy may look like in terms of results with Arik Armstead, Ruke Orhorhoro, Austin Johnson, Matt Dickerson, and Albert Regis.

"On a short week, we got to have those guys step up to play. Regis has gotten better and better over the last few weeks, specifically giving us fits on the show team, has made our offensive line better over the last few weeks on the show team, and now it’s going to be a great opportunity for him to step up and give us some quality snaps," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday.

"Dickie's [Dickerson] been playing well. Ruke's been playing well. Arik had a really good game yesterday. It's going to be by committee. Those guys are all going to have to play meaningful snaps for us and help us stop a darn good run game and running back in [Ravens RB] Derrick Henry.”

So, let's say the Jaguars are able to patch together a rotation to replace Hamilton in the aggregate instead of just with one player. Finding a replacement nose tackle is easier said than done when it comes to finding one like Hamilton. There are options such as Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, but this isn't where a big swing would likely come from.

Instead, it feels like that swing is more likely than not going to come from a pass-rusher inside, whether that be Ojomo, Zach Sieler, Christian Barmore, or a lesser-known player like Roy Lopez. The Jaguars were already clearly making this a focus before anything happened to Hamilton, and they have no reason to change course now.