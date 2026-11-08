Where the Jaguars Stand 48 Hours Before the NFL Trade Deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 48 hours to go.

In 48 short hours, the NFL trade deadline will officially be here and we will know if the Jaguars made any moves after a 6-2 start as they gear up for an eventual playoff win.

So, where do things stand for the Jaguars with 48 hours until the big day? We break it down below.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is not much that has changed on the Brian Thomas Jr. front over the last month. It looked like the Jaguars were pulling the plug on working him through his issues when they benched him during the second-half of an important AFC South game against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but the Jaguars rolled him back out as a top-three receiver on the depth chart in each of the first two weeks after the bye.

Thomas has seen two targets in that span, both coming against the Colts last week. He didn't see a target against the Baltimore Ravens and seems more like an auxilary piece in the Jaguars' offense along Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and the tight ends and running game. But despite all of this, Thomas has remained with the Jaguars.

A few teams still make sense as those who could be interested in Thomas. The Kanas City Chiefs are the name that has been connected to the Jaguars' star receiver the most, though it is clear they have yet to come close to a price that would make it worthwhile for the Jaguars to deal the former first-round pick. The Jaguars really like Thomas as both a player and a member of their locker room, and it doesn't look like they would deal him for just any

Defensive Help?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have one of the NFL's top-rated defenses in really every metric, and they are coming off a fairly dominant defensive performance against Derrick Henry even without Davon Hamilton in the lineup. But it is because of the loss of Hamilton that it seems like the Jaguars would be wise to cast a wide net on defensive tackle targets. It made sense to do so even before Hamilton was injured, but the fact that he is out for the year now suggests the Jaguars need to make a move to truly be a Super Bowl contender.

That is at least one school of thought. The Jaguars could roll with Matt Dickerson and Albert Regis, along with Austin Johnson, at the nose tackle spot for the next nine weeks while Arik Armstead, Ruke Orhorhoro, and sometimes Travon Walker provide the pass-rush inside. It is a different team without Hamilton, but the Jaguars' front is a big reason they have been arguably the NFL's best team over the last two seasons.

The defensive tackle market is also a factor. Big names like Jeffery Simmons and DeForest Buckner came off the board a few weeks ago, while other big names like Derrick Brown and Moro Ojomo might not even be available. There are a few high-floor options, but one of the few impact players who seems to surely be on the market is New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Jacksonville could also use help at safety due to injuries. Eric Murray is out for the year and Caleb Ransaw is on injured reserve, leaving the Jaguars' depth thin at the position. Antonio Johnson is one of the team's best defenders, while Rayuan Lane and Kaevon Merriweather have flashed in expanded snaps. But to prepare to face the likes of Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud in big games over the final two months, could the Jaguars want to add a veteran like Jessie Bates or Budda Baker?