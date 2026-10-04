3 Jaguars Who Must Step Up in Week 4 Against the Bengals: Defense Takes Focus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to be at their best to take down the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, and their best will require some signature performances from key veterans.

So, which Jaguars veterans are potential X-Factors who will need to step up vs. the Bengals in Week 4? We break it down below, taking an important focus on the defense and their big challenge against Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and the rest of the Bengals' passing game.

LB Foyesade Oluokun

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) celebrates the win after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' passing game is of course highlighted by Chase, Burrow and Higgins, but there are other weapons the Jaguars have to be cognizant of. Chase Brown is effective on the ground on shotgun runs and is a passing-game weapon out of the backfield, while the Bengals also like to use tight end Mike Gesicki as a slot receiver for all intents and purposes. This means a lot of passes to the flats and middle of the field, which makes Foyesade Oluokun an important part of the defense's plan.

Oluokun and linebacker Ventrell Miller have had strong starts to the season, but Oluokun is the veteran leader and communicator of the Jaguars. He is tied for No. 2 on the defense in snaps with 138, and he will be on the field more often than not as the Jaguars look to slow down the quick-hitting Bengals offense. He has generated turnovers in games like this one before, and one more would be big.

DB Eric Murray

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) is shoved out of bounds by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars are facing some injuries at the cornerback position , which means they will need safeties Antonio Johnson and Eric Murray to step up in a big way. Johnson will likely get plenty of reps in the slot against the Bengals' pass-catchers, which means Murray could be the last line of defense against the Bengals' downfield passing attack as the high safety. With big, fast and explosive downfield options in Chase and Higgins, Murray could be key to ensuring the Jaguars limit big plays in the passing game.

Communication will be key for the Jaguars' secondary more this week than any other week this year thus far. Murray will have to take point in that regard and ensure the Jaguars are making the right calls and in the right spots when the Bengals look to attack them downfield and after the catch. With the amount of three-safety sets the Jaguars may play, Murray could be to Caleb Ransaw having a productive outing as well.

LT Anton Harrison

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals have a lot of new faces along their defensive line , and this includes on the edge. The Bengals have a talented edge group with Boye Mafe, Myles Murphy, and Cashius Howell, and the Jaguars will need a strong performance from offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Cole Van Lanen to ensure the offense slows them down enough for the passing game to keep up with the Bengals' own passing attack.

Harrison had one of the best games of his NFL career in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, though the Bengals offer a different challenge. Mafe is the Bengals' best edge rusher and will be lined up with Harrison more often than not, which means Harrison has a big task entering Sunday's likely offensive shootout.