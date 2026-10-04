Everything Jacksonville Jaguars Have to Fear About Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to prove themselves in a big way in Week 4, but to do so they will have to clear a few hurdles.

With the Jaguars set to kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals in a key road battle, the Jaguars can show that they are amongst the AFC's elite with a win. With a loss, they drop to 2-2 before back-to-back games overseas in London.

The Jaguars have their won fair share of advantages entering Week 4, but what are the biggest reasons to worry when it comes to the Bengals' matchup? We break it down below.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals have an elite wide receiver duo that has done plenty of damage against the Jaguars in the past. Ja'Marr Chase is a future Hall of Famer, while Tee Higgins would be a No. 1 receiver on almost any other offense in the NFL. Jacksonville had issues stopping a volume-heavy No. 1 threat in Jaylen Waddle in Week 2, and this challenge will be even tougher. The Jaguars have the talent to matchup with Chase, but it will take an entire team effort from a banged-up cornerback room.

Chase has 25 receptions and over 300 receiving yards with two touchdowns in his last two games against the Jaguars. What he has done in eight quarters is as good as many players would hope to do over the course of a full-season. Meanwhile, Higgins was a bigger impact against the Jaguars in last year's battle (three catches for 56 yards, one touchdown) than he was in the last matchup in 2023. Higgins did not play in the 2021 game, where Chase caught six passes for 77 yards as a rookie.

Joe Burrow's Style of Play

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there is one type of quarterback the Jaguars have struggled against in their few losses during the Liam Coen era, it is the quarterback who is willing to play the quick game and be a point guard from the first snap to the last snap. Quarterbacks who, for lack of a better term, accept the dink-and-dunk method have had success against the Jaguars over the last 20 regular-season games. Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense love to live in that world, and they have won a lot of games and put up a lot of points doing so over the years.

The Jaguars' worst defensive game this season (Week 2 vs. Denver) was the quickest time to throw (2.75 seconds) and lowest air yards per attempt (9.4) of any quarterback facing the Jaguars this year, and it resulted in Bo Nix having a +0.26 EPA/DB -- the only positive EPA/DB performance against the Jaguars this season.

This trend goes back to last year, too. The quick game hurt the Jaguars in losses to Jake Browning, Davis Mills and Matther Stafford, while it also helped Geno Smith have his best performance of the entire season. The Jaguars have not yet figured out how to stop the quick-game, and that is not a great position entering a matchup with Burrow.

Bengals' New-Look DL

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (55) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Bengals improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dexter Lawrence gets the most attention when it comes to the Bengals' defensive line, and for good reason. He is a true blue-chipper who has changed the Bengals' entire defensive front, which means the Jaguars will have to gear up for a new challenge along the interior defensive line. But the Bengals have talent outside of Lawrence, too, namely with new edge rushers Cashius Howell and Boye Mafe, who have combined for 28 pressures over the first three weeks. Add in Jonathan Allen and there are a ton of new faces to this front who have already made a difference.

The Jaguars have a lot of faith in their offensive line, and rookie left guard Emmanuel Pregnon has shown a ton of ability over the first three starts of his career. But it will take a team effort to slow down a talented Bengals' front this week, and the Bengals' defensive line is much closer to the Denver Broncos' than the New England Patriots'. This is a real challenge, and the Jaguars will have to make sure they do not let their front tank their passing game like they let Denver do.