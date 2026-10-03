Jaguars' Elevation of Jabbar Muhammad Presents Worrisome Sign for CB Group

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their practice squad elevations for Week 4, and it could be a bad sign for the health of the cornerback room.

The Jaguars officially elevated linebacker Jalen McLeod and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad from the practice squad to the active roster for the Jaguars' Week 4 battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Muhammad being brought up after the Jaguars' recent string of injuries at the cornerback position, this could be a sign that at least one Jaguars cornerback will not be playing on Sunday.

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars CB Position

The Jaguars have cornerbacks Montaric Brown (hamstring) and Christian Braswell (knee) questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after they have been limited in practice all week. Neither player has missed a game this season, but the fact the Jaguars are calling up Muhammad for the game suggests they know they need reinforcements at the position.

This, of course, is a potentially worrying sign for the cornerback depth in a game where the Jaguars are set to face off against Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' passing attack. Even if the Jaguars have one of their two injured cornerbacks on Sunday, their depth is still likely to not be at 100% in a week where they are playing the best receiver on their schedule.

The Jaguars will be set to lean on Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis and Travis Hunter at cornerback against Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Burrow in the event the injuries do impact the Jaguars' cornerback room. Brown has been amongst the Jaguars' snap leaders at cornerback this season and was signed to a significant three-year extension this offseason, so his health is a critical factor to watch ahead of Sunday's inactives.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) tosses the ball back before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But with how important of a piece Braswell has been on special teams, it could also be reason to indicate the Jaguars need more depth there, too. Braswell is a core special teamer, and that could also be a role the Jaguars need Muhammad to step up in during his 2026 regular-season debut.

"Jabbar, clearly a hungry player who has made his presence felt in a few different settings, whether that's our own internal practices, joints, or preseason games," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the 53-man roster cutdown, when Braswell got the tough nod over Muhammad.



"What I appreciate so much about the guys that sign up for that position and what Jabbar did at the end of the New Orleans game, you go from a play where you get a reception caught on you as New Orleans is trying to mount a final drive to win. Then you end up getting a DPI, so back-to-back negative plays. Then we get an op [opportunity] where the ball's coming your way and you end up with a PBU, the buzzer sounds, and game's over. He looks around like why the heck would they even try me. That level of confidence to continue to perform at a high clip despite negative plays having just happened is a really unique thing that many that play that position possess, so that certainly stood out to me specifically with Jabbar. "