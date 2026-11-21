JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster looks different after the trade deadline, and now so does their cap situation.

The Jaguars have been able to give themselves a form of 2026 cap relief from contract restructures dating back to training camp, and they have done so again in the wake of the trade deadline now twice. First it was creating another void year for linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and now the Jaguars have done the same with left tackle Walker Little.

Salary Cap Health

The Jaguars' decision to add a void year to Little's deal to create cap space has reportedly helped clear up $3.66 million in cap space today. According to OverTheCap, the Jaguars' $10,003,345 in cap space ranks No. 13 among teams in 2026. The Jaguars are still set to be $22,111,585 over the 2027 salary cap as of today, ranking their current 2027 cap as No. 27.

The Jaguars made similar moves during training camp, with general manager James Gladstone saying on Sept. 1 that the primary purpose of such moves would be to give the Jaguars flexibility moving forward, and it can likely be assumed that is the same reason for recent decisions after the Jaguars added several new pieces at the trade deadline.

"We want to make sure we have the flexibility we need to keep things on the table as the season progresses. In the same breath, we're always going to do our part to consider all options, and through that lens not all those are going to come to the table or to the public's understanding," Gladstone said in September. "I think the understanding that we are always going to turn over every stone is certainly going to be the case."

The Jaguars have certainly done that under Gladstone, balancing the ability to keep cap space for key extensions, while also not being overly aggressive in free agency outside of a few floor-raising deals in 2025. While doing so, the Jaguars have also been able to add through trades with the additions of Jessie Bates III, Jordan Davis, Jakobi Meyers, Davon Godchaux and several others over the last two seasons.

As things stand today, the Jaguars have enough cap flexibility today for anything that could come up on the horizon in terms of needing money today. There are a few obvious extension candidates, such as eventually Bates and, even sooner than that, Parker Washington. If that is the path the Jaguars want to go down, they certainly seem equipped to do so today while also keeping an eye on 2027.

To get under the cap in 2027, chances are the Jaguars will have to move on from a few veteran contracts, while also having to stay out of the early waves of free agency for the second year in a row. The Jaguars also have several other starters in contract years outside of Bates and Washington who they will have to make decisions on, setting the stage for a potentially active 2027 for Jacksonville.