3 Key Areas Jaguars Have an Advantage Over Eagles: Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to be at their very best in Week 5 if they want to keep their winning ways going.

The Jaguars have been able to take advantages of mismatches against opponents in recent weeks, especially in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But what advantages should the Jaguars attack when it comes to Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles? We break it down below.

The QB Battle

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) greets Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a victory at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is the one area where I think the Jaguars have a distinct edge over the Eagles. I have believed for a few years now that Trevor Lawrence is the more talented passer than Jalen Hurts, and we have now seen the talent around each passer change enough since then for it to start becoming clearer and clearer. Since Lawrence got the best play-caller of his career in Liam Coen and an improved supporting cast, he has been playing a different sport than Hurts.

As things stand today, Lawrence is No. 8 amongst qualifying quarterbacks in EPA/Play and No. 4 in success rate. Meanwhile, Hurts ranks No. 24 and No. 28 respectively. Hurts has dealt with a bad hand in terms of injuries, but he is coming off several stinkers in a row, while Lawrence just keeps building momentum. For the fifth week in a row, the Jaguars should be entering Sunday with the better quarterback.

The Skill Player Depth

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' skill players are a major reason they are 3-1right now. The Jaguars have seen all five of their top pass-catchers (Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange, Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Cameron) make big plays, while Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. have led the way for the rushing attack. Compare that to an Eagles offense that is a bit broken right now, and the Jaguars have a big advantage.

While the Jaguars are dealing with some injuries defensively, none of their top-seven skill players have missed practice time this week with injuries. Meanwhile, the Eagles are dealing with injuries to Devonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Dallas Goedert, and Dontayvion Wicks. The Eagles' playmakers are banged up right now, while the Jaguars' are healthy and ready to produce right away.

Campanile vs. Mannion

Jun 10, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion watches as players run drills during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 5 will be a Green Bay Packers reunion of sorts when the Jaguars' defense share the field with the Eagles' offense. In 2024, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile was the Packers inside linebackers coach/run game coordinator, while Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was an offensive assistant. Fast forward two seasons, and both coaches are now coordinators who are set to play a game of chess against each other.

“Sean's a great football coach. Great guy," Campanile said Wednesday. "I thought he was an extremely hard worker. We were both in there late hours a lot, he's one of the guys you'd see in there. You know what I mean? He's no stranger to hard work. I think he is a really good football coach, super detailed, really bright. Obviously, anybody that's played quarterback that long in the NFL, you have a really good knowledge of the game, and I think he brings that to the offense.”

For as much mutual respect that there is here, though, it is clear that Campanile's unit has the edge. Both coaches are working through some penalties on their respective sides of the football, but Campanile has his unit absolutely humming right now, while Mannion and the Eagles' offense can barely get into neutral. The Jaguars' defense ranks No. 7 in EPA/Play right now despite giving up plenty of yards, and that is due to their ability to force turnovers and prevent points. Meanwhile, the Eagles' offense ranks No. 29 in EPA/Play and No. 30 in success rate.