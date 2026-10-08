5 Bold Predictions for Jaguars' London Battle vs. Eagles: Trevor Lawrence Keeps Finding Endzone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 4-1, they will have to get over the hump against a Philadelphia Eagles team that has had the Jaguars' number in recent years.

The Eagles, of course, are a different team now than when the Jaguars lost road games to them in 2022 and 2024. The Eagles were powerhouses then, while this year's 2-2 Eagles squad seems like it is coming apart at the seams.

“I know that just because you think about—when you're playing an opponent, you naturally just think about the prior games that you've played against them," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Wednesday.

"So yeah, I've thought about that I haven’t beat these guys, and they've had some really good teams and we've had some close ones that we've lost. So just excited for another opportunity, because it's the next game though, not because of all that. Like I said last week, I'm like a broken record with you guys. You prepare every week to go win the game regardless of who it is. You don't want to win it more because it's someone in particular. Yeah, we got to put together a good plan.”

So, how do we see the Jaguars' Week 5 battle with the Eagles playing out? We break it down below.

Trevor Lawrence Scores 4 TDs

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) signals to his team during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence, for my money, has been the Jaguars' MVP through the first four games of the season. The Jaguars' franchise passer is playing the best football of his career from an accuracy and decision-making standard, and he has put several wow throws on tape in every single game this season. The Eagles have a great defensive scheme and some good players on that side of the ball even with injuries, so they are no pushover.

With that said, I think Lawrence has a stellar day vs. the Eagles that sees him score four touchdowns: three through the air and one on the ground. Over the Jaguars’ last 12 games (Since Week 11 of 2025), Lawrence has completed 225-of-348 passes (64.7%) for 2,852 yards, 27 touchdowns and a passer rating of 107.6 to pair with 221 yards and five scores on the ground. His 32 total scores lead the NFL over that span, and I think he picks up several more this week. This feels like the type of game that Lawrence could take over from the first drive, and it would be a big step to see him continue his momentum.

Jaguars Hold Eagles to 40 Combined Rushing Yards

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) walks off the field after defeating the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles certainly are facing a lot of changes across the offensive line, plus they are down to their third- and fourth-string running backs. Better running games have tried and failed to get something going against the Jaguars on the ground, but each have failed since the start of the 2025 season; I do not see the Eagles offense in its current form being the offense that flips that script. As a result, I think the Jaguars have another stellar performance against the run.

Last week, the Jaguars held the Bengals to 23 rushing yards, the fourth fewest allowed in franchise history in a single game. The Jaguars have gone 21 straight games not allowing a 75-yard rusher, the fourth longest such streak in the last 50 seasons. The Eagles simply are undermanned when it comes to facing an elite Jaguars' run defense.

Jaguars Stop 2 Tush Pushes

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) lines up for the tush push play on the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The surest sign that things are going a bit wayward for the Eagles is the fact that even the tush push is getting stopped lately. The Eagles got stuffed on a key tush push rep against the Los Angeles Rams last week, and I think the Jaguars are well-equipped to stop the most efficient and effective play in football thanks to their strength in the middle of the defense with their front and linebackers Ventrell Miller and Foyesade Oluokun.

The Rams stop the tush push‼️



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/7siNXhy8D4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2026

I think the Eagles will go to the well a few times against the Jaguars considering that play is like comfort food to them and, right now, they need something they can rely on. But I also think the Jaguars' run defense is made to stop such efforts, and I think the Jaguars get a few wins against the play Sunday.

Jaguars Force 3 Takeaways

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) intercepts a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have simply had a knack for forcing takeaways under Liam Coen and Anthony Campanile. The Jaguars have three red-zone takeaways in 2026 as well, the most in the NFL. No other team has recorded more than one, while the Jaguars have scored an NFL-leading 38 points off taekaways. They force takeaways and they produce once they get the ball, and I think that happens again this week.

With the way the Eagles offense has taken to their new scheme and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, and with the injuries they are facing across the board, I think this is bound to be a mistake-filled day from Philadelphia's unit and Jalen Hurts. Jacksonville has 13 multiple-takeaway games dating back to Week 1 of last season, and I see No. 14 coming on Sunday.

Arik Armstead Records 2 Sacks

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) is introduced before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arik Armstead was outstanding for the Jaguars in Week 4, and now he will get a chance to do so again with the Eagles on the dockett. The Eagles' days of having a truly elite offensive line seem to be gone, and the departures of Lane Johnson and Cam Jurgens this week, along with GOAT-level offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland this offseason, will play a big role in that. Add in Armstead's momentum, and I think this will be a big week for Armstead.

I would assume the Eagles, like most teams facing the Jaguars, will ditch the run early and proceed to throw a lot of passes. This will give Armstead enough reps against a new-look offensive line that I think he cashes in and records his first two-sack game as a Jaguar. He has heated up with 10 pressures over the last two weeks, and I think he cashes in vs, the Eagles.