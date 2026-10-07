3 Most Important Things Jaguars' Liam Coen Said About Week 5's Eagles Matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a 3-1 start in 2026, but now is no time for them to start looking behind them. That is, of course, because they have another big matchup on the way in Week 5.

The Jaguars are set to travel overseas to play the 2-2 Philadelphia Eagles in London on Sunday, giving the Jaguars a challenge that will change their preparation, environment, and much more.

“We got to have mental toughness to prepare ourselves throughout this week, and also have a professionalism to us that understands that this is a business trip. We're going out there to play football games, and it's something you have to do," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Wednesday.

"Anytime you get outside of your normal rhythm, routine and environment, something is going to happen to you. Something will tweak. It's natural for every human being and so, what I challenge them with is to identify what it is for you that can occur when you step out of your environment and routine, and to think about it and to get ahead of it."

So, what were the most important things Coen had to say about the Jaguars' Week 5 matchup on Wednesday? We break it down below.

On Preparing for Eagles Post-Lane Johnson Retirement

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars will not be facing All-Time great right tackle Lane Johnson on Sunday following Johnson's retirement on Tuesday . That means the Jaguars will be facing either rookie right tackle Markel Bell or former Jaguars offensive tackle Fred Johnson, who the Jaguars traded back to the Eagles last season. The Jaguars should naturally have an advantage against whoever the Jaguars put at right tackle, though Coen noted Wednesday that he does not expect many changes for the Eagles.

“Not much. I think it changes in terms of you're losing a really good player, right? If you look at over the course of the years, injuries, some of the times they've had guys, sometimes they haven't, " Coen said. "I think that they have confidence in the guys being able to step up and play. So, from a game plan standpoint, it doesn't change much.”

Johnson was still having a terrific season for the Eagles, which makes his retirement a true loss for Philadelphia. So while the Eagles obviously have built-in contingency plans for the tackle position, the simple fact is that the Eagles have now lost Johnson, Cam Jurgens, and Jeff Stoutland over the last year. The Eagles are going to be hurting at the offensive line spot.

On Travis Hunter's Role, Tee Higgins Juke

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs out for player introductions prior to a game against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter had one of the best highlights of the early NFL season in Week 4. He intercepted Joe Burrow on a play that would end up being negated due to a roughing the passer penalty, and he made Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins look absolutely ridiculous on a juke as he transitioned from cornerback to ball-carrier. The nifty move has led plenty of people to wonder if that makes any impact on Coen and his desire to get Hunter more snaps on offense, but Coen made sure to clear that up Wednesday.

Travis Hunter snatched Tee Higgins' ankles 😭 pic.twitter.com/AFCDe8csjZ — Underdog (@Underdog) October 4, 2026

"I thought it was a really good play," Coen said. "No, we know we’re going to get him. That was really cool. It was. It was really cool.... It's good to see. But what you guys want more of, and I get it, but look at the last two weeks, what he's been able to do while we stay firm on the plan. And so, will it come? Absolutely.”

Coen is essentially saying to trust the Jaguars' process when it comes to Hunter and his usage. It has paid off with impact plays from Hunter at cornerback over the last two weeks, with Hunter playing a massive role in each of the Jaguars' last two wins. Coen and the Jaguars' process has clearly worked with Hunter to start 2026, so there is no real reason for them to shift directions, even if the Hunter play was, well, unreal.

On Vic Fangio

Jul 30, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio speaks with the media during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coen is one of the best play-callers in football, and he will be in quite the chess match with someone else who can make the same claim. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is one of the best coordinators of his generation, and the impact he has made on the rest of the NFL with his scheme and mindset is clear when you look across the league, including in Jacksonville. Most defensive coordinators are playing catchup when it comes to facing Coen, but that does not seem to be the case this week.

"I think that's what makes him so challenging is that he's going to have those touchés a little bit, right? Where you're like, I thought I had him there or that looked like they schemed him up and then they play a totally different coverage that they had played maybe in that situation for the previous three to four weeks. That's what I've always really appreciated about him," Coen said. "I remember 2018 Chicago-Rams, that was really the first time we had seen the 6-1 stuff and playing everything from top down and making us earn every single play. Every single blade of grass was earned, wasn't giving up the big plays, and obviously, Coach Belichick [North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick] gets a lot of credit for that Super Bowl. It really started with him at Chicago that year in 2018.”

Fangio has had quite a bit of success against Trevor Lawrence in their matchups, but he has never faced Coen and Lawrence as a duo. The Jaguars have one of the best offenses in the entire NFL, but Fangio is one of the few coordinators who has the ability to keep pace with them. Coen will need to be on his A-Game as a play-caller.