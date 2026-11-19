For the Jacksonville Jaguars, this is a big one.

The Jaguars are set to face their toughest test since the bye week ended with the 5-3-1 New York Giants in Week 11. A game that head coach Liam Coen has already said will have to be won in the trenches will be a challenge the Jaguars haven't faced in Weeks.

To preview the Jaguars and Giants clash as Jacksonville prepares for their second-half playoff run, we spoke with Patricia Traina of Giants OnSI to go behind the scenes and get an idea of what the Jaguars can really expect.

So, how does Traina see this game from the Giants' perspective, and what will it take for Jacksonville to win? We break it down below.

1) What is Arvell Reese more dangerous at: playing linebacker or rushing the passer?

Traina: Both. Overall, Reese ranks third among Giants linebackers (inside and outside) with 14 pressures per NFL+, and he has the second-lowest average time to sack (4.0 seconds) in that group. And the scary thing is that this young man, whose name has been mentioned for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, is just getting started.

Reese as a pass rusher (just 107 times so far) as he has been in coverage (246 times). I would think that as the game continues to slow down for him, he will see an increase in his role.

2) How do you view the matchup between Malik Nabers and Travis Hunter?

Traina: I think that’s going to be a key matchup. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has done a good job of scheming Nabers open this season by moving him around the formation. When playing in the slot, he has an 84.6% reception rate and has scored both of his touchdowns from the slot.

Travis Hunter hasn’t worked much from the slot this season. They have Hunter down as having played six total snaps in the slot, defending just one target that was not completed.

I am very interested in seeing how much the Giants put Nabers in the slot on Sunday and, when he’s not in the slot, how much, if any, the Jaguars have Hunter travel with him.

3) How much have the Giants trusted J.J. McCarthy when it comes to attacking defenses downfield? Explosive plays have been one of the Jaguars’ few weaknesses.

Traina: Overall, the Giants have a 44.7% passing completion rate (10th in the league) on deep balls of 20+ air yards. This season, McCarthy has a 52.6% completion rate on deep passes of 20+ air yards.

As you might guess, Nabers has been the main target on those deep balls., he’s caught 12 of 21 (57.1%) with one drop. Rookie Malachi Fields has caught three of nine, and Darnell Mooney one of six. Tight end Isaiah Likely has caught three of seven deep passes.

As I’m guessing the Jaguars will do everything possible to take Nabers out of the equation, I suspect this could be a good opportunity for Fields to have a breakout game.

4) What kind of impact has former Jaguars CB Greg Newsome made in New York?

Traina: He’s been outstanding in coverage, so much so that the Giants recently gave him a three-year contract extension. He currently has a career-best 71.2 coverage grade from PFF and has allowed opponents just a 57.6% completion rate.

Newsome has also allowed just 61 YAC, has yet to surrender a touchdown, and has five pass breakups, all good for a 63.8 NFL coverage rating, which is the best of his career.

5) If Jacksonville wins this game, what do you think would be the biggest reason why?

They make the Giants one-dimensional. The Jaguars have one of the best run defenses in the league right now, and I’m fairly certain they’ll zero in on shutting down running back Cam Skattebo and challenging McCarthy to beat them through the air.

McCarthy is 9-4 as a starter in games where his offense has rushed for 100+ yards collectively. That’s not to say McCarthy and the Giants can’t pull off the upset, but if they become one-dimensional, it’ll be that much harder for them to do so.

As my readers and listeners have reminded me, the Giants ran up a storm against the Houston Texans a few weeks back, posting a season-high 188 yards against a Texans run defense that was top five going into that game. So yes, the Giants have a chance.