3 Moves the Jaguars Could Still Make Before the Trade Deadline Ends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had a busy Monday. Maybe the busiest the franchise has ever had.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and the franchise made three trades Monday, landing All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis in two different blockbusters. They also added rotational defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the mix.

Most teams would, well, be done after three moves. But what if the Jaguars have any more tricks up their sleeve to boost their defense? With that in mind, here are three moves Gladstone and the Jaguars could still make before 4 p.m.

Trade for New York Jets EDGE Will McDonald IV

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars certainly boosted their already-elite run defense on Monday by adding two space-eaters in Davis and Godchaux. They also improved their secondary with the addition of Bates after a season-ending injury to Eric Murray a few weeks ago. The only spots of their defense that they have yet to touch, though, are at the linebacker spots and on the edge of their defensive line. They don't need any more linebackers, but adding some juice to the edge would make sense.

Former first-round pick Will McDonald certainly has that. He has been productive as a speed rusher throughout his career, though he has reportedly requested a trade from the Jets due to a diminishing role in the defense. But McDonald still has three sacks, 20 pressures, and a 14.9% pressure rate that would rank No. 1 on the Jaguars' defensive line by quite a bit. The Jaguars have already sent their first and second-round picks. What about a third to add McDonald and give them a top-level third-down package with him, Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen, and Arik Armstead?

Trade for Miami Dolphins EDGE Josh Uche

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against Miami Dolphins defensive end Josh Uche (9) in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have been banging the drum for the Jaguars to trade for Josh Uche for probably four or five years in a row now, and we aren't stopping. The one thing the Jaguars have missed in their defensive end room for years now is a speedy pass-rusher who can threaten the edge with an explosive first step. They have plenty of power guys, but adding a designated pass-rushing threat like Uche would give the Jaguars something they just not have.

The Jaguars likely hope that B.J. Green or Bryan Thomas Jr. can turn into that type of pass-rusher, but there is no hoping when it comes to Uche. The mercenary pass-rusher has already proven he can get the job done as a change-of-pace pass-rusher. He has three sacks and 14 pressures this year and would fit in with what the Jaguars like to do scheme-wise considering he plays in a similar scheme in Miami, and he would likely cost not much more than Godchaux did.

Trade for Washington Commanders EDGE Dorance Armstrong

Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dorance Armstrong would likely be a pure rental for the Jaguars since he is in the last year of his deal, and the Commanders would likely also need to eat a bit of his money. But considering the flashes he has shown as a pass-rusher in the past, he could be the perfect type of option to add to the Jaguars' pass-rush rotation alongside Hines-Allen and Walker, especially if he can get back to his 2025 form.

Armstrong has not had a very good 2026, but last year he had a pressure rate of nearly 20% and he has proven he can get after the quarterback. The Commanders are in a lost season, and they would be better off dealing anyone they can to prepare to build back toward 2027, because the 2026 Commanders are not going anywhere significant. Sending a Day 3 pick to add Armstrong to the rotation would be a legit boost.