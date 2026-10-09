3 Overreactions to the Jaguars' First Month of the Season: 2025 Draft Wins and Losses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are a month into the 2026 season, and there has certainly been a lot of good to this point.

But what has been real about the Jaguars to this point in the season? What overreactions are valid, and which are, well, just overreactions? We break it all down below ahead of Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2025 Draft Class Has Some Cleat Hits ... and Misses

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the biggest winners from the Jaguars' first month are members of the Jaguars' 2025 NFL Draft class. Travis Hunter has been a massive part of the Jaguars' defensive success, while Bhayshul Tuten has been amongst the best running backs in the NFL through the first month of the season. Add in Rayuan Lane and other quality depth pieces like LeQuint Allen and Jonah Monheim, and the Jaguars have some impact picks in their second seasons.

With that said, it has been a slow start for several other picks. Wyatt Milum is still just a backup and doesn't seem any closer to an expanded role, Caleb Ransaw is on injured reserve and will miss at least a month with a knee injury, and Jack Kiser has not yet been active. There are some sure wins form the 2025 draft class, but there are also a few other second-year players who have left something to be desired.

Travis Hunter is Already a Top-3 Jaguars Defender

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It isn't a stretch to say Travis Hunter is already the Jaguars' best cornerback just four games into the 2026 season. In fact, I think it has already gotten to the point where Hunter is one of the Jaguars' three best overall defenders behind just Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. To be at that kind of spot after 11 career games and, really, just four games with an intense focus at cornerback says quite a bit about his talent.

“I think just any time you put a little bit more time into one job, it helps provide some clarity for the player and for him to be able to go play fast with a lot of confidence where he knows what he's doing a little bit more, where he's been more focused at that side of the football," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday. "Defense is so much—everybody thinks offense is more complicated, whereas defense is so much more communication in terms of the other guys and what their jobs are and how you're tied into that. I think he's done a nice job. I've been pleased with some of the confidence he continues to build.”

Hunter's focus on the defensive side of the ball has paid off. I expect him to be seen as a top-10 cornerback across the entire NFL by the end of the season, but he has already proven himself to be an X-Factor and a game-changer inside Duval.

The Jaguars Shouldn't Stop Pouring into OL

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' offensive line has had its ups and downs to start the 2026 season, and it is fair to say the Jaguars should keep their options open on the unit moving forward. While the Jaguars do not have many moving pieces along the line right now with the same five starters in every game to start the year, there could be a few open spots along the unit in the year's to come. As things stand today, rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon should return to the lineup next year, but then there are some questions.

Left tackle Anton Harrison has had some really impressive performances, and then some not-so-impressive performances this season. He will be in Jacksonville on the fifth-year option next year, but I am not sure he has played up to a contract extension thus far at left tackle. Right tackle Cole Van Lanen should still be around due to his deal as well, but the Jaguars will clearly need more offensive tackle depth.

Center Robert Hainsey could be pushed by Jonah Monheim next season, while Ezra Cleveland is in a contract year and is unlikely to be extended. The line could still be spruced up moving into the future, and the 2026 performances so far haven't done much to change that.