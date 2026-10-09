3 Questions the Jaguars Need to Answer vs. the Eagles: Will the DL Dominate?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have answered some tough questions week in and week out, and their next matchup is no different.

The Jaguars are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 , a matchup that does seem to favor the Jaguars a bit but one that is far from a guaranteed win. So, which questions are facing the Jaguars entering Sunday, and how can they answer them?

Can the Jaguars' DL Dominate the Eagles' OL?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) celebrate a tackle in the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With how many moving pieces the Eagles have around their offensive line , this needs to be a week where the Jaguars' front dominates. When the Jaguars get offensive line matchups that should point to big days for their defensive line, they need to take advantage of them. They have already done so at several points this season, and the Jaguars will have to do so again vs. the Eagles' shifting line in Week 5.

The departures of Lane Johnson and Cam Jurgens this week have the Eagles looking vulnerable along the offensive line. The right tackle spot is one spot the Jaguars should really focus their attack on, with the Eagles set to start either Fred Johnson or Markel Bell against the Jaguars and defensive end Travon Walker.

According to NextGenStats, Walker has generated 17 pressures this season, tied for the eighth-most among edge rushers, while being double-teamed on 19.6% of his pass rushes, the fifth-highest rate among edge rushers (min. 50 pass rushes). Walker has also aligned on the interior on 27.8% of his snaps, up from 19.0% in 2025. He has played very, very well to start the 2026 season, and this is one matchup he must win.

How will the Jaguars' Interior OL Fare?

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) prepares to rush against Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (72) during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like Jaguars rookie left guard Emmanuel Pregnon is drawing a blue-chip defensive tackle every week, but that is life for a rookie offensive lineman in today's NFL. Pregnon and the rest of the Jaguars' interior offensive line will have to face off against a talented Eagles defensive tackle room that consists of talents such as Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Moro Ojomo, and the entire trio of Pregnon, Robert Hainsey, and Ezra Cleveland are bound to be tested once again.

The Jaguars' interior line had its moments last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Bengalls' deensive tackles did combine for two sacks and five pressures. The Jaguars had a terrific outing in Week 3 against the Milton Williams/Christian Barmore duo, which should give them some encouragement, but the Eagles' trio of defensive tackles looks like the best unit the Jaguars have faced so far this year.

We have seen how interior pressure can impact the Jaguars' offense, with Zach Allen wrecking the Jaguars at times in Week 2. The Jaguars' interior offensive line must be at its very best this week to ensure the Jaguars' offense can continue to keep up its momentum from the first month of the season.

Who is the Highlighted Pass-Catcher This Time?

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have done a good job of mixing up their passing game focus each week. Parker Washington led the Jaguars in receiving for the first two weeks, Jakobi Meyers led the unit in Week 3, and last week was the week where Brenton Strange had his breakout performance. It seems like one of the biggest strengths of the Jaguars' offense is the fact that they have such a deep depth chart of weapons that any single week could be someone's time to shine. The question now is which pass-catcher it will be against the Eagles.

The Eagles appear to have Quinyon Mitchell likely available this week, which means it might be another week where the Jaguars need to attack the middle of the field. According to NextGenStats, "the Eagles cornerbacks have primarily stuck to sides of the field rather than pure shadow coverage this season, with Quinyon Mitchell aligning at right outside cornerback on 95.0% of his snaps while Riq Woolen aligns at left outside corner on 99.2% of his. Mitchell has allowed 5.1 yards per target this season, 10th-lowest among 72 cornerbacks with at least 15 targets, while Woolen has allowed 6.8 (32nd)."

In short, the Eagles are playing good football at cornerback and both defenders will get reps against whoever the Jaguars put outside. The Eagles rank No. 6 in the NFL in EPA/Pass allowed to targets lined up on the outside, while they rank No. 22 against slot targets and No. 28 against tight ends. This could be another week for Strange, or even Washington.