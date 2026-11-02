3 Takeaways on Jaguars Signing Austin Johnson, What it Means for Replacing Davon Hamilton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a defensive tackle, and it is a familiar face.

The Jaguars signed veteran defensive tackle Austin Johnson to the practice squad on Monday in the wake of Davon Hamilton's season-ending injury. With the Jaguars last season, Johnson appeared in 14 games and registered 12 tackles, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and a pass defensed.

So, what does the Johnson addition mean as the Jaguars forge a path forward without Hamilton in the lineup? We break it down below.

Why the Signing Makes Sense

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Austin Johnson (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars did not quence the fan-bases thirst for a big-name trade target with their first choice for defensive tackle reinforcements, but it makes a ton of sense why. Any new player the Jaguars would add this week would be unlikely to help Jacksonville in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens considering the game is under 80 hours away. Had the Jaguars traded for a player on Monday, chances are he would be inactive come Thursday night in Baltimore.

With Johnson, though, that timeline is thrown out the window. He played in this same defense just last season, playing in the same scheme, for the same coordinator, with the same teammates, and with the same position coach. If there was any target who could be added Monday and ready to give snaps in run defense Thursday, it was always going to be a player like Johnson who has been on the roster recently.

The Most Likely TNF Plan

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (93) reacts after a stop during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is always going to be tough to find a replacement for special players, and that is the obstacle the Jaguars now face when it comes to the run defense post-Hamilton. With the Jaguars adding Johnson to the practice squad on Monday, it is clear that their immediate solution to replacing Hamilton will have to be someone who is already on the roster and ready to go for Thursday Night Football.

Some people's thoughts might go to third-round rookie nose tackle Albert Regis right off the bat, but it instead seems like Matt Dickerson is the most likely candidate to step into the nose tackle spot vacated by Hamilton. Dickerson has done some good things for the Jaguars in a backup role over the last two seasons, but chances are we are set to see that role expand once Week 9 kicks off.

"Matt Dickerson has been a guy since he got here, he's been working, working, working. I think he was on practice squad when he first got here, but he was disruptive right away," Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun said Monday.

"And it's just the way that he plays selfless, like I'm talking about building the wall for the team, holding double teams, running the stunts right and stuff; he's selfless and definitely plays with a lot of grit and determination. I definitely appreciate him for it. So, we have a lot of faith in Dickerson and then whoever else we're going to put in there. Just knowing the kind of guy that he is, he's ready for success in that same spot.”

Do Not Expect the Jaguars to Stop Looking

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone before the game against the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just because the Jaguars added to the practice squad with Johnson on Monday doesn't mean the Jaguars are done. This is also not to say we should be considering the Jaguars a lock to get involved in the trade market either, because there are too many variables at play there. After all, it does take two to tango for a trade to happen. But to think the Jaguars will be content simply after adding Johnson does not really pass the smell test.

I would expect the Jaguars will make a healthy dose of phone calls over the next week when it comes to defensive tackle help for December and January, because the Johnson signing is more about this Thursday than it is about anything else. Do not be surprised to continue to see the Jaguars connected to the defensive tackle unit.