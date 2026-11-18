JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a massive opportunity over the next two months, but it will take quite a lot of winning.

Winning is what the Jaguars have done almost exclusively since head coach Liam Coen was hired, with the Jaguars going 20-6 in the process. But for the Jaguars to reach higher goals than simply another AFC South title, they will have to keep their winning ways going.

So, how do we see the second-half of the season playing out for the Jaguars? We break it down below, starting with their Week 11 battle with the New York Giants.

Week 11: @ New York Giants

I think the Giants are a better team than I ever expected them to look like this year, but I still think they are spunky overachievers with a quarterback who has a bit too much doofus to his game. The Giants will test the Jaguars more than most teams have since the Jaguars' bye week ended, but the Giants' own resume of wins is not exactly encouraging. The Giants will test them more than other teams have in recent weeks, but the Jaguars will win their third road game in a row, and the Jaguars will improve to 8-2 in the process.

Prediction: Jaguars Win

Week 12: vs. Tennessee Titans

The Titans gave it their best effort on Sunday, and it still resulted in allowing the Jaguars to score 40 points in a 17-point win. The Titans were scrappy, but they are just nowhere near the Jaguars in terms of talent or coaching ability. These teams are playing different sports right now, and the Jaguars should make quick work of them at home. The Jaguars have been destroying teams at home since Coen was hired, and nothing about the Titans' efforts on Sunday indicated that they can change this trend.

Prediction: Jaguars Win

Week 13: @ Chicago Bears

This is, by far, the toughest game left on the Jaguars' schedule. This would have been the case even if the Bears didn't trade for the best defensive tackle in the game today, but the addition of Jeffery Simmons could prove to be a difference-maker. The Jaguars have struggled at stopping elite defensive tackles this season, and I think this continues in Chicago in a few weeks. I see this as a potential Super Bowl preview that the Jaguars lose closely in the fourth quarter. Do not come at me with pitchforks and torches, because I would likely flip this result.

Prediction: Jaguars Loss

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

I think we have a chance to see some truly disgusting quarterback play from Aaron Rodgers against the Jaguars' scheme. He takes forever at the line of scrimmage to try to get the ball out of his hand as quick as possible, and that is exactly what Anthony Campanile wants quarterbacks to do against his defense. The Steelers can run the ball, but I do not think their defense can keep up with Trevor Lawrence considering what they are likely to get out of Rodgers.

Prediction: Jaguars Win

Week 15: @ Houston Texans

I picked the Jaguars to split their season series with the Texans before the 2026 season began, and I am sticking with that. The Jaguars are the better team by quite a bit this year, even if they are not a great matchup for the Jaguars. Their defense is no longer fearsome, though, and I would expect another big day out of Trevor Lawrence and the passing game in their Week 6 rematch. The Jaguars should’ve won last time, and will get it done this time.

Prediction: Jaguars Win

Week 16: @ Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys just soft launched a firing of their own defensive coordinator halfway through the season, to give you an idea of where their defense is at. I expect fireworks in this game as Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott get into a classic quarterback duel, but the difference in the defenses gives Jacksonville the edge.

Prediction: Jaguars Win

Week 17: vs. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have a mostly-toothless defense that is ran like an off-brand version of the Vikings' defense, so I do not expect the Jaguars' offense to struggle in this one. Jayden Daniels has had some OK flashes this season, but he does not even look as dynamic as he did two years ago. The Jaguars are a few tiers above of the Commanders, and I expect them to play like it at the end of the season.

Prediction: Jaguars Win

Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts

The Colts will still be starting Daniel Jones in this game, for some reason, which means I have no choice but to call this a Jaguars win. The Jaguars will still likely be playing for seeding in the AFC by Week 18 as well depending on how things play out, so there is no real reason to think they would sit anyone. With that said, I would pick Quinn Ewers against the Colts if they did sit the starters. Really.

Prediction: Jaguars Win

Final Record: 14-3