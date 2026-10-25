4 Players the Jaguars Desperately Need to Step Up After the Bye Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' bye week is almost over, and it is nearly time for the Jaguars to turn their focus to the rest of the 2026 season.

The Jaguars are in a good place as they enter the final day of their bye week, but things can always get better, can't they? The Jaguars are sitting at 4-2 right now and in first-place of the AFC South, but they will need a team effort to continue their winning ways over the next few months.

For the Jaguars to keep taking strides after the bye week, though, they will need to see a few players take some big steps to pave the way. Here are those players they will need to seize the moment the most:

LT Walker Little

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Little is set to be the Jaguars' starting left tackle after Anton Harrison's season-ending injury , and the Jaguars will need him in a big way. Little played very well against the Houston Texans in the Week 6 loss in Houston against the NFL's best pass-rush duo, and he has a long history of being a productive blindside protector. When comparing their careers, it doesn't look like the numbers indicate there is much of a drop-off from Harrison to Little, if one at all.

Still, the Jaguars will need Little to step up and be at his best down the stretch. They still have to play the Texans and some other fierce pass-rushes this season, and Little will be an important piece of Liam Coen's offense as they look to continue set up Trevor Lawrence for an MVP-caliber season like the one he has had to this point.

CB Jourdan Lewis

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) scores a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) during the second half at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' secondary has plenty of questions entering Week 8, and one of the biggest questions might be Jourdan Lewis -- especially when the Jaguars get Montaric Brown back from his hamstring injury. Lewis has done some good things for the Jaguars in the run game and he has recorded two interceptions as their primary nickel cornerback this season, but he has also given up some big plays in the process in the Jaguars' only two losses.

With the amount of attention teams clearly have on Travis Hunter, who they have been avoiding in coverage for the most part, more and more passes are going to come Lewis' way. The Jaguars will need Lewis to become more consistent and cut-down the explosive plays allowed in coverage if they are to fix their secondary issues.

DL Arik Armstead

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws downfield under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Jaguars' pass-rush is going to get home more often over the second-half of the season, it will likely hinge on the interior pass-rush. Defensive ends Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen are consistent pass-rushers who bring plenty of pressure off the edge, but it is easier for quarterbacks and offenses to negate their impact when the Jaguars are not getting much of a pass-rush from the interior group.

Armstead has had some games where he has absolutely taken over, and other games where he has been just marginally productive. If the Jaguars are going to start ramping up their pass-rush production as the stakes increase each week, they will need Armstead to help lead that charge in a big way.

WR Josh Cameron

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) runs with the ball during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Jaguars trade Brian Thomas Jr. , it is clear that they will need Josh Cameron to step up in a big way. Even if the Jaguars do not trade him, they still likely need to see Cameron be ready to step into a larger role than the limited, but impressive, role he played for the Jaguars during the first six weeks of the season. Cameron has stepped up each time the Jaguars have gone his way, and he needs to continue this trend moving forward.

Cameron very easily could be the Jaguars' WR3 after the bye week, depending on how they view Thomas and his place in the offense. That would mean more on his plate than his duties over the first six weeks of the season, and the Jaguars will have to ensure that their sixth-round rookie wide receiver is ready for the moment if it comes to that.