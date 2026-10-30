3 NFL Trade Deadline Deals the Jaguars Should Explore Right Now in Wide-Open AFC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL trade market has heated up in a big way this week, with three All-Pros traded from the AFC South alone since Tuesday.

Whether the Jaguars will get in on the trade action remains to be seen, but it is always fun to project anyways. The Jaguars have made a number of trades since James Gladstone took over, with the Jaguars' general manager completing nine non-draft day trades involving players since he was hired.

This includes trading for Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline a year ago, a move that instantly gave the Jaguars a boost and has paid off since. And while it was a draft-day trade, Gladstone's biggest move as general manager was the 2025 blockbuster for Travis Hunter.

James Gladstone's Player Trades JAX Traded JAX Received March 2025 WR Christian Kirk 2026 7th-Round Pick August 2025 C Luke Fortner DL Khalen Saunders August 2025 2026 6th-Round Pick WR Tim Patrick September 2025 RB Tank Bigsby 2026 5th-Round Pick, 2026 6th-Round Pick October 2025 CB Tyson Campbell, 2026 7th-Round Pick CB Greg Newsome, 2026 6th-Round Pick November 2025 2026 4th-Round Pick, 2026 6th-Round Pick WR Jakobi Meyers April 2026 DL Maason Smith DL Ruke Orhorhoro August 2026 2027 6th-Round Pick OL Daniel Faalele August 2026 2028 6th-Round Pick QB Quinn Ewers

In short, the Jaguars have been pretty agressive in terms of trades. They made a move last season with the idea of winning, and it would make sense to do the same this year. But which targets would make the most sense, and which deals could make it happen? We break it down below.

Washington Commanders DL Daron Payne

The Offer: Brian Thomas Jr.

Let's get weird? I would also think picks have to be involved, with the Jaguars perhaps sending a seventh-round pick and getting a fourth-round selection in return. Thomas would have much, much more value in terms of draft picks landed in a trade if this was just a player-for-picks deal, but adding a productive veteran like Payne would be enticing. Payne is still in his prime at 29 and is a legit difference-maker against both the run and the pass, but he is under contract for just 11 more games.

Landing Payne as a rental would likely not be ideal, even if the Jaguars would likely be able to recoup something for him in the form of compensatory draft picks in the future. But with several expiring contracts along the interior defensive line, the Jaguars could look to Payne as a defensive version of Jakobi Meyers: a productive, experienced player who can bring an instant impact and sign a deal shortly after as a result.

Letting go of Thomas will always sting a bit for the Jaguars if it does happen. That is why if the Jaguars do trade Thomas, they must get something worthwhile in return. Considering Payne's fit and talent and the need for a difference-maker insider, he would certainly qualify as worthwhile. This could help push the Jaguars' defense over the top and have a minimal impact on the offense. This wouldn't be as explosive as a Jeffery Simmons deal, but Payne could have a similar impact in terms of improving the entire unit.

Philadelphia Eagles DL Moro Ojomo

The Offer: 2027 3rd-Round Pick

Another defensive tackle, and for good reason. As SI's Albert Breer noted, "The Giants and Jaguars are sniffing around on defensive tackles—Jacksonville’s looking for pieces for its defensive front in general." It makes sense considering the Jaguars have a short-term need for a spark inside, as well as a long-term need for a new centerpiece for the interior defensive line. When it comes to potentially available defensive tackle targets, Ojomo is up there with Payne while also being four years younger and still ascending as a talent.

The Jaguars' fit with Ojomo makes a ton of sense off the bat. He has been disruptive against both the run and the pass, he is young and is still getting better each season, he fits the scheme like a glove, and he would give the Jaguars a talent boost at a key position of need. The question, of course, has to do with the fact that he is in a contract year. This could impact what the Eagles do quite a bit considering the options they would have if they didn't trade Ojomo.

If the Eagles opt not to trade Ojomo, then there are only two outcomes for them ahead: signing him to a big deal to give them the most expensive defensive tackle room in NFL history, or letting him walk in free agency for what very likely could be a future third-round compensatory pick, depending on how big of a deal he signs and what other moves the Eagles make. This is exactly what happened with Milton Williams, and it is not hard to see Ojomo cashing in like he did.

If you are the Jaguars, I think you accept the fact that the Eagles' asking price would be a third-round pick today. Jacksonville could live with that depending on how they play free agency next March and depending on just how much Ojomo would improve them. He is worth the swing, though.

Arizona Cardinals DB Budda Baker

The Offer: 2027 5th-Round Pick

It is really easy to make the case for the Jaguars to add a guy like Budda Baker. They are hurting at the safety position, having all three of their top safeties available for just the first three games of the season. Since then, Eric Murray has missed some time, Antonio Johnson is now banged-up, and Caleb Ransaw is on injured reserve. Adding a safety would help the Jaguars quite a bit in the short-term.

Then you add in the fact that Budda Baker has been one of the NFL's best and most productive, reliable, and durable safeties of the last decade, and it is easy to see the fit. Baker played the Rams twice a year during James Gladstone's and Liam Coen's time in Los Angeles, and the 30-year-old would clearly carry a ton of respect in the Jaguars' building, while serving as a legit fit and play-maker.

The Cardinals are not going anywhere during the next season-and-a-half Baker is under contract, and he would allow the Jaguars to confidently play three-safety sets once Johnson is healthy. A trio of Johnson, Murray, and Baker would be quite the group for the Jaguars at the safety position as they look to make a run for the AFC South down the stretch of the year.