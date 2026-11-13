Why the Jaguars Are Making the Right Call Slow-Playing the Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates Debuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to wait one more week for the debuts of Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III.

"Jesse Bates and Jordan Davis will not play on Sunday due to not having a bye," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"With their workload and the way the season falls from a scheduling standpoint, we want to be able to make sure that we're in player safety, putting them in a position to succeed. Also, learn the system, and just give those guys a week to be able to do that. So neither one will be playing on Sunday."

Not having either of their new pieces in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans means their debuts will come in Week 11 against the New York Giants, and there are plenty of reasons why the Jaguars look to be making the right moves.

Jacksonville Jaguars newly acquired defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) talks about the trade with the media during a press conference after the Jacksonville Jaguars practice Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Right Move

With the way the Jaguars are set to deploy Davon Godchaux in Week 10 against the Titans, it is clear the Jaguars are making this move based simply on the bye weeks. Godchaux got his bye week with the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, while Davis and Bates have each already played nine games this season. This trend goes back to last year, too, when the Jaguars made in-season trades for cornerback Greg Newsome and for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Newsome was traded to the Jaguars before Week 6, just five weeks into the season. He got his bye week when the Jaguars got theirs in Week 8 that season. Meanwhile, Meyers already had his bye week when his trade to the Jaguars was completed after Week 9, which meant he would not be playing an extra game despite the trade.

Davis and Bates have each had rest days during their first two practice days with the Jaguars, which was the first indication that neither might play in their first Jaguars game in Nashville. The Jaguars have thus slow-played their onboarding process compared to other players they have drafted in the past, but neither player is in the situations Newsome, Meyers, or Godchaux were in.

Asking two veteran players to play 18 games would have made little sense for the Jaguars. And if the Jaguars feel like they needed Davis and Bates to do so to beat the Titans in Week 10, that would have rung quite a few alarms. Jacksonville beat the Baltimore Ravens last week before making any of these trades, and they are 6-2 for a reason. They would have been one of the best teams in the AFC regardless of their trade deadline moves, so this doesn't change much for them considering it is likely to be just for a week.

The Jaguars are of course not taking the Titans lightly by not playing Bates and Davis, because they would almost positively be sitting them if they were playing the Buffalo Bills or Denver Broncos in Week 10. But the Jaguars are taking a big-picture view with their new pieces. They will need them more in January than they will need them to beat Cam Ward, Robert Saleh, and Tony Pollard on Sunday.

Teams do not often complete blockbusters without the expectation of immediate impact and production. The Jaguars are comfortable with that impact coming in Week 11 against the New York Giants instead of this Sunday, and it feels like the right and mature decision.