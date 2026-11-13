Jaguars Mailbag: How the Dust Has Settled in Duval After Wild Trade Deadline
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The dust has settled from the NFL Trade Deadline, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to be back on the field in just a few days.
The Jaguars are set to visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, and there is certainly a buzz around the game after the Jaguars' busy week of trades, even with Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis set to miss the game.
In this week's Jaguars mailbag, we take a look at the fallout from the trades, what is ahead for the team, and much more.
A: It is honestly a really interesting trade because I am not sure I have ever seen this kind of condition in a trade? It is a 2028 6th-round pick if the Jaguars do not end up getting a 2027 6th-round pick ... but the Jaguars are expected to get a sixth-round pick in the compensatory draft pick formula before next April. So, it is bascially going to be a sixth-round pick.
A: This is my take, and it is just a gut take: I think we can now say that the Jaguars were never going to leave this year's deadline with their first-round pick. They crave the trades. They yearn for the trades. Their stance is that they value picks, because it can help them year-round. They have made 12 trades not counting draft-day trades since the start of 2025. I think they were going to make a blockbuster even before the Davon Hamilton deal, though I am sure that still played a factor.
A: There are a few layers to this. The way the Eagles used Davis was certainly as an early-down player. He was asked to hold the line of scrimmage and two-gap and react to blocks than he was asked to simply get upfield. With that said, he also did have his fair share of snaps at three-technique with the Eagles. There were chances for him to cash-in on production as a pass-rusher, and he did take advantage of those chances during his breakout 2025 season. I do think Davis has plenty of physical traits to suggest he has not yet had his talent tapped into. I think the Jaguars will let him play on more third downs than the Eagles did, though, which could be what he really needs. The Jaguars need him and BJ Green to make an impact there.
I think every team still has weaknesses. There is no juggernaut with a flawless team this year, though the Jaguars are maybe the closest thing through nine weeks. The Jaguars' offensive line has played mostly-well as a unit, but it will be a group that continues to get tested. They play a few disruptive edge rushers over the next three weeks before Jeffery Simmons after that, which should give us a barometer of where they are really at.
I don't think it changes it that much, honestly. The Jaguars have been in the business of keeping their core pieces since the start of the 2025 offseason, and I think Washington is one of those pieces like Travon Walker was last season, and others before him. There are a few other guys who I could see walking, but Washington is not one of them. It would be more expensive to do for Washington, which could give them even more motivation to get him signed in the event they have to tag Jessie Bates.
I think Rayuan Lane, who I believe is going to start against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday now that we know Jessie Bates isn't going to play. Lane has done some good things for the Jaguars this season and they certainly view him as more than just a special teams player. I think once Bates is in the lineup, the safety depth chart will have Lane at the No. 3 spot, Kaevon Merriweather at the No. 4 spot, and Jalen Huskey likely inactive like he was earlier in the season. This room has played well since the injuries hit, and they deserve another week in the sun in Week 10.
I think we will see Bates step into that kind of role very quickly. It might not take much time for him to step up as the true leader and voice of the unit; Jakobi Meyers made an impression at wide receiver in that same fashion a year ago. I think we will see his impact made on the rest of the younger secondary as early as Week 11 against the New York Giants.
I absolutely think so. I think both guys can play both three-technique and nose tackle in the Jaguars' defense on early downs, something the Jaguars have done with their defensive tackles even before the Davon Hamilton injury. I think you will see Davis and Godchaux lead the way at the nose tackle spot, but they can also use them interchangbly with Arik Armstead, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Matt Dickerson.
A: The offensive line against an elite front. Them against the Denver Broncos' front would be a ... matchup to watch.
I would take the Jaguars against any of the other teams in the AFC right now. I think my answer though is Buffalo, just because of Josh Allen and what he can do to a team when he gets on a roll like he did a year ago. Houston is close due to CJ Stroud and a defense that I believe is still talented. The Bengals and Broncos are on the same tier, but for opposite reasons. The Bengals have a great offense but I think the Jaguars can get after their defense. The Broncos have a great defense, but I think the Jaguars can get after their offense.
A: I think Arik Armstead and Ezra Cleveland are the locks. Davon Hamilton is one to at least consider with the future of the nose tackle spot clearly being spearheaded by Jordan Davis moving forward. Antonio Johnson and Ventrell Miller are two I am torn on. I could see them coming back like Montaric Brown did, but it might depend on the price tag.
Realistic? Sure. I think Anthony Campanile has deserved a shot to be one of the league's top head coach candidates in 2027 no matter how the rest of this season plays out. I also think teams are so into the mindset of hiring offensive coaches that I am not sure if there will be the perfect fit for Campanile quite yet. I think there is a chance he stays because of this reason, while I think the odds are smaller for offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. For example, I do not agree with it but it feels like the New York Jets would be hard-pressed to hire another first-year head coach with a defensive background after the Saleh-Glenn back-to-back attempts.
A: It is not going to happen. They are not going to be called the "winners" of trades because of the unique way they operate when it comes to dealing picks. As long as the Jaguars move the way they have been moving, they are going to get flak from the public and the media. There are still people who think the Travis Hunter move was a mistake. Does anyone who watches the Jaguars each week think there is any argument for that? My suggestion is to simply ... stop caring. It is much easier said than done. I know. I am a poster at heart. But the respect isn't coming, as Liam Coen has said before. So, it might be time to stop expecting it, and just enjoy the wins.
A: I am not so sure. He was much more valuable to the Jaguars than he was to any other team before his injury. That is not a knock, but it is instead just the reality that the Jaguars knew he was the perfect fit for them on and off the field. After his injury, I think the Jaguars could bring him back on a relatively reasonable deal. As of right now, that is what I think will happen. I do not think it is time to rule Hamilton out for the future.
A: I think it is unlikely all three come back, honestly. The Jaguars need to let someone leave in free agency in order to get some compensatory picks, but I would be surprised if that player is Parker Washington. I think Washington and Jessie Bates are on the Week 1 roster next season, at least as of now. Report back later on this front.
A: I have seen Patrick Mekari working to the side with the training staff at practice in recent weeks, which is a good sign that he should at least be available sooner rather than later. I have not seen Ransaw doing the same. Ransaw seems like a who knows at this point, while Mekari should give them some depth down the stretch.
As for Dickerson, I think he is having a better year this season than a year ago. He just isn't really an impact starter, so it makes sense that the Jaguars took swings at the nose tackle spot to make sure they can properly replace Davon Hamilton. Dickerson is a solid part of their rotation, and I do not think it is a knock on his game that they did not look to him as the only replacement for Hamilton.
A: The Jaguars will win a Super Bowl within the next two seasons is my post-trade deadline #BigTake.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley