JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big Week 12 ahead, and it already has been an interesting one, to say the least.

The news of the Parker Washington shoulder injury has certainly made an impact on the Jaguars' plans ahead of Week 12's battle with the Tennessee Titans. That, of course, leads off this week's mailbag as we take questions on the Jaguars' offense without Washington, their playoff push ahead, and more.

It feels like Parker was (most certainly) Trevor’s security blanket. Who do you think will emerge as Trevor’s new fail safe, and how will that affect the offense when Parker comes back? — Patrick Martin (@tpatrickmartin) November 27, 2026

A: I think Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange. Strange really seems like his already-solid numbers would be even better if the Jaguars didn't spread the ball out so much. When they target him (ranks 19th in targets per game among tight ends), he produces. Despite not being a high-volume target, he is one of the 10-best tight ends in football in terms of receiving EPA/Play, and I think that continues this week and beyond.

Is Sunday‘a game against Tennessee a trap game? — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) November 27, 2026

I think every game in the NFL is a trap game. The Jaguars have been in several such games this season, and every weekend it becomes clear why any given Sunday is a real thing. I mean, the Steelers just destroyed the Denver Broncos after the kind of week that they had. So yes, the Jaguars are the hunted in this one, which always adds pressure. But I expect them to play a good football game, because they are a good football team.

Do you think the offensive line is good enough to win a Super Bowl? Are they statistically up to snuff compared to champions of the past? Feel like that’s the one to sink the ship if something does — Jonathan Templeton (@tempdawg13) November 27, 2026

I think we have seen some contenders in past seasons have not-quite elite offensive lines win in big games, but most past Super Bowl winners over the past few seasons have had lines that were a good bit above average. I think if the Jaguars had their current starting five healthy, they are good enough to win a Super Bowl with, but perhaps not good enough to be the reason a Super Bowl is won. New England's offensive line got there with similar results. The Bengals' line in the Joe Burrow year was clearly not great. You can cherrypick examples either way, bu I do think they can win with one. They have won a lot of big games under Liam Coen already with the same set up.

The worst Jags loses came without Robert Hensey ay Center (Rams, Seahawks, Giants). Without him Jags always look average but with him they were able to manage good Teams. What is the real Hensey importance for this season and , do you think Jags should draft a Center like TB did? — Jorge Alejandro Lome (@AlexLomeli21) November 27, 2026

I think it is fair to point out that the Jaguars have lost a few games without Robert Hainsey. They did have Hainsey against the Los Angels Rams, but they lost the Seahawks and Giants games without him. They did win the Indianapolis Colts game without him a year ago, while Jonah Monheim also made an impact stepping in for Hainsey against the Kansas City Chiefs last season. I do think it is clear, though, that Hainsey's veteran experience makes the Jaguars' a better offense. I do think it is worth developing Monheim, still, and I think he is better than what he and the offense showed last week against the New York Giants.

How do you think PW11 injury will impact the contract negotiations? — Ed Henry (@shakes346) November 27, 2026

A: I don't think it will impact them at all, besides maybe furthering prove just how valuable he is to the team's offense. I think the Jaguars can, and will, score points even without Washington, but it should become clear why the Jaguars value Washington and his skill-set so much. They have a lot of talented players, but he is certainly an explosive and unique one amongst their cast.

Do the jaguars consider activating Durfee if the pass rush continues to struggle with 4? The lack of edge sacks in key moments when it matters could negatively impact this team in the playoffs. Feels like they need that closer at the end of games. — Ben Vitello (@B_Vitello) November 27, 2026

I think this is a likely red-shirt year for Durfee. The Jaguars still have three other backup defensive ends in front of him, and I think asking him to step in as a rookie at the end of the season with no other past experience would not set him up for a ton of success. I think it is likely more important to look at what he could add in 2027.

What percentage of 12 and 13 personnel did the Jags play against the Giants? — Dave (@Davehewett1969) November 27, 2026

According to Sharp Football Analysis, they had 10 plays (15%) in 12 personnel and six (9%) in 13, so 24% of their total offensive plays were in multi-tight end sets. The Jaguars' season average there is 37%, for context, which means they certainly leaned into 11 personnel a good bit more this week than they have in most week's this season. Why they felt like that was the way to go is another question, but it is clear they felt that way.

Is there any way to fix the offensive line? Does the offensive line need fixing? Why wasn't more attention paid to the offensive line. I think the RG or RT or both have had chronic injury issues since the preseason right? — Tushar Kolaskar (@TKolaskar68887) November 28, 2026

A: In-season? Not really. You do not see many offensive line reinforcements after the offseason because teams typically put a high, high value on offensive linemen. The only ways to "fix" it would be the same as any other position: the draft, trading for players, signing veterans in free agency, or developing the in-house talent. I do think the Jaguars have paid a lot of attention to it, though. They drafted two offensive linemen and signed several offensive linemen in 2025, drafted Emmanuel Pregnon in the top-100, and traded for Daniel Faalele. The Jaguars have thrown the resources at the unit, but injuries often do not care.

With Parker down and Cameron poised to step up in his place. Who now takes the Josh Cameron role? Williams or a PS guy? — Justin Johns (@Justinlj49) November 27, 2026

A: I think Josh Cameron still plays the Josh Cameron role . He has been a big piece of what the Jaguars do in 12 and 13 packages this year due to his physical nature as a run-blocker, and I do not think that has to change after the Parker Washington injury has seemingly made him all the more important. I do think CJ Williams will be active, though.

Did Coen give any impression to whether or not IR was considered and decided against? — Max (@_FF_Fanatic) November 27, 2026

A: He didn't, but we are getting close to 48 hours since Parker Washington's injury on Thanksgiving, and the Jaguars have still not placed him on injured reserve. If the Jaguars thought there was no chance of him returning within that four-game window he would miss, there is no logic in them keeping Washington off injured reserve. The fact he has not yet been placed on it seems noteworthy, and if that changes that would make it all the more noteworthy.

Do i start KC Conception or Josh Cameron with Parker being out? — Michael Pimentel (@mentalpimentel) November 28, 2026

A: I have nothing on the Cleveland Browns end of things here, but I do think Josh Cameron will catch a touchdown on Sunday. I did not include that in this week's bold predictions, but let's go ahead and add it as this week's No. 6. I think the Jaguars will be willing to throw early and often against a really bad Titans secondary, and I think Cameron will also be a popular option for the Jaguars in the red-zone as they look to improve there this week. My official stance is I would be surprised if Cameron doesn't make at least one big play.

How soon does Mekari hit the field and who is he replacing on the line? — Danton Thomas, Ed. S (@DantonThomas) November 27, 2026

A: The Jaguars opened Patrick Mekari's 21-day practice window on Wednesday, which means the Jaguars still have several weeks before they have to make some kind of decision on adding Mekari to the active roster. We have seen the Jaguars use the entire 21-dayramp-up window before, with BJ Green being a recent example. This means, based on that timeline, we could see the Jaguars hold Mekari out for the next two games beyond this one. He does not need to be added to the active roster until Dec. 16. I am not saying that means that is when he will officially be back, but that is how long the Jaguars have to decide.

As for who is he replacing? I am not so sure he is replacing anyone. Emmanuel Pregnon has done some good things for the Jaguars this season, and Mekari has not played in a game since last January. I think he comes in and provides them depth, but does not exactly break into the starting lineup right away.