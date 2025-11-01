Jaguars' Dyami Brown Reacts to Travis Hunter's Injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter has had plenty of leaders and mentors in the Jaguars' locker room since he was drafted in April. On Friday, one of them spoke up in the wake of Hunter's non-contact knee injury that will sideline him for an unknown period of time.
"It hurts, just because of the relationship we have. He's like a little brother to me. I am praying for him," Jaguars veteran wide receiver Dyami Brown said from the locker room on Friday.
"I told him whatever you need, you can talk anything, you know, just come holler at me."
To watch Brown's comments, view below.
Brown and Hunter
As one of the most experienced receivers on the Jaguars' roster, Brown has been a frequent aid to the emerging Hunter. In the lone game this season Brown did not play in (Week 4 vs. San Francisco), Brown was constantly in Hunter's ear from the sidelines to give him words of advice and encouragement.
The two have formed a close bond since Hunter was drafted in April, and Brown has made it clear to his rookie teammate that he is here to support him through his injury and subsequent recovery.
"I spoke with him. He doesn't seem different. I feel like anything that Travis does, he always keeps a positive mind," Brown said. "He never lets anything get to him. So I think that right there that just shows the character that he has. So I'm proud of him.
As all have seen since his first practice, Hunter brings a certain energy and spark to the Jaguars' locker room as a whole. Without him on the field, the Jaguars will have to find a way to replace -- or replicate -- his energy.
He's a different kind of guy. You know, the energy that he brought for us and really for the group, it allowed us to go out there and be oursevles," Brown said.
"You know, we can still go out there and be ourselves. We know that he's still with us at the end of the day, because he's going to support us, you know, just as much as we're going to support him. So I think for us, we still have to focus on the main thing. Don't let this moment dictate anything for us. You know, we have to dictate the things for ourselves, because that's stuff we can't control."
As Hunter and other young Jaguars have learned, that is the life of the NFL. One player goes down, and the train doesn't stop moving. Even with this massive loss, the Jaguars have to find a way to move forward.
"But as far as how we go out there and perform, you know, for the game we, you know, we just have to step up and do the things that we need to do," Brown said. "Still, we have to go out there and execute, you know, still locked in on the on details, and go out there and perform the way we need to to get a win."
Not lost in the wake of the injury news is the trajectory Hunter was on. He just had his first 100-yard game in Week 7 and seemed primed for a larger role.
Now, we will have to wait to see it come to fruition.
"It kind of sucks to see the elevation that he's having and for something to happen this early. You know, it kind of sucks, but, you know, I just know whenever he's able to get back in and be ready to play, it's going to keep going," Brown said.
