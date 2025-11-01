Travis Hunter's Injury Couldn't Come at Worse Time for Jaguars

Travis Hunter is the only Jaguars WR who doesn't have a drop rate north of 10% this season. Brenton Strange is the only TE.



Drops aren't sticky, can be noisy, over-emphasized, etc. but there's no question this team has been bitten extra hard by them. https://t.co/gQcsDf9VAE pic.twitter.com/Y7jA8qsNwR